Dagger winner coming to Grafton for book signing

Award winning crime author Chris Hammer will be in Grafton on Thursday to sign copies of his books.

Award winning crime author Chris Hammer will be in Grafton on Thursday to sign copies of his books.

THE winner of one of the most coveted international awards for crime writing, the New Blood Dagger Award, will be in Grafton this week to sign his books.

Former journalist Chris Hammer's first crime novel,the acclaimed novel Scrublands won the the award this year.

He joined luminaries of the craft Jillian Flynn, Minette Walters, Walter Mosley, Patricia Cornwell, and Janet Evanovich, who have won the award with their first crime book.

Hammer, will be at the Book Warehouse in Prince on Thursday from 11am for a book signing.

Prior to his writing career, he was a journalist for more than 30 years, dividing his career between covering Australian federal politics and international affairs.

For many years he was a roving foreign correspondent for SBS TV's flagship current affairs program Dateline. He has reported from more than 30 countries on six continents.

In Canberra, roles included chief political correspondent for The Bulletin, current affairs correspondent for SBS TV and a senior political journalist for The Age.

His first book, The River, published in 2010 to critical acclaim, was the recipient of the ACT Book of the Year Award and was shortlisted for the Walkley Book Award and the Manning Clark House National Cultural Award.

Scrublands, his second book, was published in 2018 and was shortlisted for Best Debut Fiction at the Indie Book Awards.

Book Warehouse store manager Angela Clarke said crime fiction fans or book lovers in general should grab the chance to meet an up and coming Australian author.

"Chris's visit is a great opportunity to meet the crime fiction author and have your book signed,” she said.

Ms Clarke said there are copies of Scrublands and Hammer's latest offering, Silver in stock.