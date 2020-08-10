Daily Catch-up: August 10
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 9- 20
- YAMBA: 10-19
- MACLEAN: 9-19
- COPMANHURST: 8-19
- WOOLI: 8-18 (chance of showers around lunchtime)
- BARYULGIL: 8-19
ON THIS DAY
1793 Louvre palace officially opens in Paris as The Museum Central des Arts
1844 Charles Sturt sets out on his final expedition to search for an inland sea in Australia.
1846 US Act of Congress passes establishing the Smithsonian Institution, now world's largest museum and research complex
1990 The Magellan spacecraft arrives at Venus to begin mapping the planet's surface.
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
LOTTO
Saturday Lotto Draw: 4075
Winning numbers: 11, 18, 1, 17, 42, 34
Supps: 19, 43
Division 1: $1,047,835.76
Division 2: $13,003.95
Division 3: $1,144.90
Division 4: $33.95
Division 5: $23.30
Division 6: $13.70
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
New therapy program surfing into Yamba Turners Beach is set to host free surf therapy sessions this August while aiming to provide accessible mental health support for local men and teens. Read more
Car mounts footpath in busy Grafton CBD spot Witnesses said the small car was parked in the centre-section of the street when it began to roll across the road, mounting the kerb. Read more
Laurie's 'Dream' NRL debut with Panthers After months waiting for it to be his turn, Iluka's Daine Laurie earned his NRL debut for the Penrith Panthers against the Canberra Raiders at Panthers Stadium on Saturday night. Read more
Council's bushfire communications praised Council general manager Ashley Lindsay said the past 12 months have not only been incredibly challenging for our communities in the Clarence Valley, but also incredibly tough on council staff. Read more
FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 111.9
Diesel: 115.9
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 123.0
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 118.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 125.9
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 123.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 117.5
Diesel: 119.0
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 117.7
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 121.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 123.7
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 126.9
Diesel: 129.9