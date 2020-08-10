Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Daily Catch-up: August 10

Jenna Thompson
by
10th Aug 2020 7:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WEATHER

  • GRAFTON: 9- 20
  • YAMBA: 10-19
  • MACLEAN: 9-19
  • COPMANHURST: 8-19
  • WOOLI: 8-18 (chance of showers around lunchtime)
  • BARYULGIL: 8-19

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Janice Dunning

Ray Lickiss

Lorraine Archer

 

ON THIS DAY

1793 Louvre palace officially opens in Paris as The Museum Central des Arts

1844 Charles Sturt sets out on his final expedition to search for an inland sea in Australia.

1846 US Act of Congress passes establishing the Smithsonian Institution, now world's largest museum and research complex

1990 The Magellan spacecraft arrives at Venus to begin mapping the planet's surface.

 

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

LOTTO

Saturday Lotto Draw: 4075

Winning numbers: 11, 18, 1, 17, 42, 34

Supps: 19, 43

Division 1: $1,047,835.76

Division 2: $13,003.95

Division 3: $1,144.90

Division 4: $33.95

Division 5: $23.30

Division 6: $13.70

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

New therapy program surfing into Yamba Turners Beach is set to host free surf therapy sessions this August while aiming to provide accessible mental health support for local men and teens. Read more 

Car mounts footpath in busy Grafton CBD spot Witnesses said the small car was parked in the centre-section of the street when it began to roll across the road, mounting the kerb. Read more

Laurie's 'Dream' NRL debut with Panthers After months waiting for it to be his turn, Iluka's Daine Laurie earned his NRL debut for the Penrith Panthers against the Canberra Raiders at Panthers Stadium on Saturday night. Read more

Council's bushfire communications praised Council general manager Ashley Lindsay said the past 12 months have not only been incredibly challenging for our communities in the Clarence Valley, but also incredibly tough on council staff. Read more

 

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 111.9
Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 123.0

United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 118.9

Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9

GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9

United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 125.9

Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 123.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 117.5
Diesel: 119.0

Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 117.7
Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 121.9

BP Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9

Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9

United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 123.7

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9

Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9

 

Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 126.9
Diesel: 129.9

daily catchup fuel funeral notices weather
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ex-Wallaby runs riot against injury-ravaged Redmen

        Premium Content Ex-Wallaby runs riot against injury-ravaged Redmen

        Soccer Lennox Trojans were a class above as Grafton fell in front of a bumper home crowd

        Lower Clarence crime spree duo enter pleas

        Premium Content Lower Clarence crime spree duo enter pleas

        Crime Two men involved in a spate of break and enters throughout Maclean, Yamba and Iluka...

        RESULTS ROUND UP: Rugby, dogs and everything in between

        Premium Content RESULTS ROUND UP: Rugby, dogs and everything in between

        Sport Check out all the latest results in sport from around the Clarence Valley

        IN COURT: 44 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 44 people appearing in court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton court