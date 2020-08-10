Daily Catch-up: August 10

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 9- 20

YAMBA: 10-19

MACLEAN: 9-19

COPMANHURST: 8-19

WOOLI: 8-18 (chance of showers around lunchtime)

BARYULGIL: 8-19

ON THIS DAY

1793 Louvre palace officially opens in Paris as The Museum Central des Arts

1844 Charles Sturt sets out on his final expedition to search for an inland sea in Australia.

1846 US Act of Congress passes establishing the Smithsonian Institution, now world's largest museum and research complex

1990 The Magellan spacecraft arrives at Venus to begin mapping the planet's surface.

LOTTO

Saturday Lotto Draw: 4075

Winning numbers: 11, 18, 1, 17, 42, 34

Supps: 19, 43

Division 1: $1,047,835.76

Division 2: $13,003.95

Division 3: $1,144.90

Division 4: $33.95

Division 5: $23.30

Division 6: $13.70

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 111.9

Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 123.0

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 118.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 123.9

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 125.9

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 115.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 123.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 115.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 117.5

Diesel: 119.0

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 117.7

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 121.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 123.7

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 122.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 126.9

Diesel: 129.9