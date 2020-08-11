Daily Catch-up: August 11, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 8- 22

YAMBA: 11-19

MACLEAN: 9-20

COPMANHURST: 8-21

WOOLI: 11-19

BARYULGIL: 9-21

FUNERAL NOTICES

Phyliss Russell

Late of St Frances Aged Care, Grafton. Loving wife of Norm (dec), loved mother of Cheryl and Phillip Davidge, Julie and Peter Webster and Ray Barrett. Passed away peacefully August 7, 2020 aged 91 years. A private cremation has been held.

Janice Dunning

Late of Yamba. Dearly loved Wife of John (dec). Loving Mother of Rosalind (dec), Richard, James, Stephen (dec), David (dec), Nigel, and Danny. Adored Nan to all her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Passed away peacefully August 3, 2020 aged 82 years. A private service will be held.

Lorraine Archer

Formerly of Coombadjha, late of Winegrove, passed away on July 21, 2020 aged 74. Much loved and adored wife of Jeff, loved mother, mother-in-law, nan and great-nan. A private family service has been held.

ON THIS DAY

1824 New South Wales is constituted a Crown Colony.

1954 Formal peace treaty ends over 7 yrs of fighting in Indochina between the French and the Communist Viet Minh.

1984 During a radio voice test, US President Reagan jokes he "signed legislation that would outlaw Russia forever. We begin bombing in 5 minutes."

2003 NATO takes over command of the peacekeeping force in Afghanistan, marking its first major operation outside Europe in its 54-year-history.

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

LOTTO

Monday Lotto Draw: 3998

Winning numbers: 2, 37, 30, 38, 23, 25

Supps: 36, 3

Division 1: $1,000,000

Division 2: $4,720.65

Division 3: $437.80

Division 4: $28.70

Division 5: $16.25

Division 6: $12.85

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Search is on for lucky lottery winner One Clarence Valley player is about to make an exciting discovery after winning first prize in today's Lucky Lotteries. Read more here

What to do if you have a health appointment in Queensland Appointments can still go ahead, but there is a major hurdle you may need to prepare for and navigate in the process. Read more here

VOTE NOW: Help choose the Clarence's cutest baby Oh, Clarence Valley, you make some beautiful babies! And now it's your chance to decide which one is the cutest of them all. Read more here

Angourie grom flies as Walters' harbour another winner Following in his brother's footsteps, Harley Walters took out the 2020 under-16 NSW Junior State Titles on Sunday. Read more here

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 111.9

Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 123.0

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 118.9

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 123.9

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 115.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 123.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 115.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 117.5

Diesel: 119.0

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 117.7

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 121.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 123.7

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 122.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 126.9

Diesel: 129.9