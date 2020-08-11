Daily Catch-up: August 11, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 8- 22
- YAMBA: 11-19
- MACLEAN: 9-20
- COPMANHURST: 8-21
- WOOLI: 11-19
- BARYULGIL: 9-21
FUNERAL NOTICES
Phyliss Russell
Late of St Frances Aged Care, Grafton. Loving wife of Norm (dec), loved mother of Cheryl and Phillip Davidge, Julie and Peter Webster and Ray Barrett. Passed away peacefully August 7, 2020 aged 91 years. A private cremation has been held.
Janice Dunning
Late of Yamba. Dearly loved Wife of John (dec). Loving Mother of Rosalind (dec), Richard, James, Stephen (dec), David (dec), Nigel, and Danny. Adored Nan to all her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Passed away peacefully August 3, 2020 aged 82 years. A private service will be held.
Lorraine Archer
Formerly of Coombadjha, late of Winegrove, passed away on July 21, 2020 aged 74. Much loved and adored wife of Jeff, loved mother, mother-in-law, nan and great-nan. A private family service has been held.
ON THIS DAY
1824 New South Wales is constituted a Crown Colony.
1954 Formal peace treaty ends over 7 yrs of fighting in Indochina between the French and the Communist Viet Minh.
1984 During a radio voice test, US President Reagan jokes he "signed legislation that would outlaw Russia forever. We begin bombing in 5 minutes."
2003 NATO takes over command of the peacekeeping force in Afghanistan, marking its first major operation outside Europe in its 54-year-history.
LOTTO
Monday Lotto Draw: 3998
Winning numbers: 2, 37, 30, 38, 23, 25
Supps: 36, 3
Division 1: $1,000,000
Division 2: $4,720.65
Division 3: $437.80
Division 4: $28.70
Division 5: $16.25
Division 6: $12.85
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Search is on for lucky lottery winner One Clarence Valley player is about to make an exciting discovery after winning first prize in today's Lucky Lotteries. Read more here
What to do if you have a health appointment in Queensland Appointments can still go ahead, but there is a major hurdle you may need to prepare for and navigate in the process. Read more here
VOTE NOW: Help choose the Clarence's cutest baby Oh, Clarence Valley, you make some beautiful babies! And now it's your chance to decide which one is the cutest of them all. Read more here
Angourie grom flies as Walters' harbour another winner Following in his brother's footsteps, Harley Walters took out the 2020 under-16 NSW Junior State Titles on Sunday. Read more here
FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 111.9
Diesel: 115.9
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 123.0
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.9
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 123.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 117.5
Diesel: 119.0
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 117.7
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 121.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 123.7
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 126.9
Diesel: 129.9