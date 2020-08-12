Daily Catch-up: August 12, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 8- 23
- YAMBA: 12-21
- MACLEAN: 11-22
- COPMANHURST: 7-23
- WOOLI: 12-21
- BARYULGIL: 11-23
FUNERAL NOTICES
Phyliss Russell
Late of St Frances Aged Care, Grafton. Loving wife of Norm (dec), loved mother of Cheryl and Phillip Davidge, Julie and Peter Webster and Ray Barrett. Loved stepmother of Bronwyn and John Warren and Andrew and Carol Russell. Passed away peacefully August 7, 2020 aged 91 years. A private cremation has been held.
Janice Dunning
Late of Yamba. Dearly loved Wife of John (dec). Loving Mother of Rosalind (dec), Richard, James, Stephen (dec), David (dec), Nigel, and Danny. Adored Nan to all her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Passed away peacefully August 3, 2020 aged 82 years. A private service will be held.
Lorraine Archer
Formerly of Coombadjha, late of Winegrove, passed away on July 21, 2020 aged 74. Much loved and adored wife of Jeff, loved mother, mother-in-law, nan and great-nan. A private family service has been held.
ON THIS DAY
1806 Captain Philip Gidley King, third Governor of New South Wales, is succeeded by Captain William Bligh.
1829 The city of Perth, Western Australia, is founded.
1977 The space shuttle 'Enterprise', named after the Star Trek space module, passes its first solo flight test.
2000 The Russian submarine 'Kursk' explodes and sinks in the Barents Sea, killing 118 men.
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
LOTTO
Oz Lotto Draw: 1382
Winning numbers: 30, 43, 10, 5, 27, 22, 17
Supps: 25, 35
Division 1: Jackpotted to draw 1383
Division 2: $22,465.05
Division 3: $2,943.30
Division 4: $323.30
Division 5: $43.30
Division 6: $22.95
Division 7: $15.35
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Woman taken to hospital after collision There was significant damage to right side and rear of the black car, which appears to have slid about 50 metres from the point of impact into a fence. Read more here
Sweet deal ruined by roadside robberies Dishonest behaviour has forced a popular Yamba roadside honey stand to change the system. Read more here
'WORST ROAD': Traffic leaves, but potholes remain Alick Locke said it wasn't quite time for celebration at Hillcrest, Maclean yet, with one outstanding feature left after the traffic change. Read more here
LIGHTS ON: Traffic changes at highway intersection New pedestrian traffic lights have been switched on in South Grafton with motorists advised to pay attention to the new conditions. Read more here
FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 111.9
Diesel: 115.9
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 123.0
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.9
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 122.9
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 123.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 117.5
Diesel: 119.0
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 117.7
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 121.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 123.7
BP South Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 126.9
Diesel: 129.9