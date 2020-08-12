Daily Catch-up: August 12, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 8- 23

YAMBA: 12-21

MACLEAN: 11-22

COPMANHURST: 7-23

WOOLI: 12-21

BARYULGIL: 11-23

FUNERAL NOTICES

Phyliss Russell

Late of St Frances Aged Care, Grafton. Loving wife of Norm (dec), loved mother of Cheryl and Phillip Davidge, Julie and Peter Webster and Ray Barrett. Loved stepmother of Bronwyn and John Warren and Andrew and Carol Russell. Passed away peacefully August 7, 2020 aged 91 years. A private cremation has been held.

Janice Dunning

Late of Yamba. Dearly loved Wife of John (dec). Loving Mother of Rosalind (dec), Richard, James, Stephen (dec), David (dec), Nigel, and Danny. Adored Nan to all her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Passed away peacefully August 3, 2020 aged 82 years. A private service will be held.

Lorraine Archer

Formerly of Coombadjha, late of Winegrove, passed away on July 21, 2020 aged 74. Much loved and adored wife of Jeff, loved mother, mother-in-law, nan and great-nan. A private family service has been held.

ON THIS DAY

1806 Captain Philip Gidley King, third Governor of New South Wales, is succeeded by Captain William Bligh.

1829 The city of Perth, Western Australia, is founded.

1977 The space shuttle 'Enterprise', named after the Star Trek space module, passes its first solo flight test.

2000 The Russian submarine 'Kursk' explodes and sinks in the Barents Sea, killing 118 men.

LOTTO

Oz Lotto Draw: 1382

Winning numbers: 30, 43, 10, 5, 27, 22, 17

Supps: 25, 35

Division 1: Jackpotted to draw 1383

Division 2: $22,465.05

Division 3: $2,943.30

Division 4: $323.30

Division 5: $43.30

Division 6: $22.95

Division 7: $15.35

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 111.9

Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 123.0

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 118.9

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 123.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 122.9

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 115.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 123.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 117.5

Diesel: 119.0

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 117.7

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 121.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 123.7

BP South Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 122.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 126.9

Diesel: 129.9