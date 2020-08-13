Daily Catch-up: August 13, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 8- 26

YAMBA: 12-24

MACLEAN: 10-26

COPMANHURST: 7-26

WOOLI: 12-23

BARYULGIL: 9-26

FUNERAL NOTICES

Neil Ross Gray

Late of Iluka. Passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020 aged 91. Dearly loved husband of Dawn (dec), loving father and father-in-law of Steven and Cassie, Dennis and Debbie, and Roxi. Loving grandpa of Toby (dec), Dead, Jackson, Paul, Ben, Nicole, Braden, Kiana, Jessica, Tayla, Hunta and adored great-grandpa. A private cremation has been held.

Phyliss Russell

Late of St Frances Aged Care, Grafton. Loving wife of Norm (dec), loved mother of Cheryl and Phillip Davidge, Julie and Peter Webster and Ray Barrett. Loved stepmother of Bronwyn and John Warren and Andrew and Carol Russell. Passed away peacefully August 7, 2020 aged 91 years. A private cremation has been held.

Janice Dunning

Late of Yamba. Dearly loved Wife of John (dec). Loving Mother of Rosalind (dec), Richard, James, Stephen (dec), David (dec), Nigel, and Danny. Adored Nan to all her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Passed away peacefully August 3, 2020 aged 82 years. A private service will be held.

ON THIS DAY

1817 Explorer John Oxley discovers the Bogan River in central western New South Wales.

1941 The Australian Women's Army Service is formed, to enable more men to serve in fighting units.

1961 Construction of the Berlin Wall begins in East Germany

1989 Thirteen people die in the world's worst hot-air balloon crash to that date, near Alice Springs in central Australia.

LOTTO

Wednesday Lotto Draw: 3999

Winning numbers: 37, 30, 5, 40, 27, 6

Supps: 3, 36

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $4,759.45

Division 3: $566.60

Division 4: $27.55

Division 5: $15.25

Division 6: $12.05

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 111.9

Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 123.0

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 118.9

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 123.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 122.9

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 117.5

Diesel: 119.0

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 117.7

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 123.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 121.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 123.7

BP South Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 122.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 126.9

Diesel: 129.9