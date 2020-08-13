Daily Catch-up: August 13, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 8- 26
- YAMBA: 12-24
- MACLEAN: 10-26
- COPMANHURST: 7-26
- WOOLI: 12-23
- BARYULGIL: 9-26
FUNERAL NOTICES
Neil Ross Gray
Late of Iluka. Passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020 aged 91. Dearly loved husband of Dawn (dec), loving father and father-in-law of Steven and Cassie, Dennis and Debbie, and Roxi. Loving grandpa of Toby (dec), Dead, Jackson, Paul, Ben, Nicole, Braden, Kiana, Jessica, Tayla, Hunta and adored great-grandpa. A private cremation has been held.
Phyliss Russell
Late of St Frances Aged Care, Grafton. Loving wife of Norm (dec), loved mother of Cheryl and Phillip Davidge, Julie and Peter Webster and Ray Barrett. Loved stepmother of Bronwyn and John Warren and Andrew and Carol Russell. Passed away peacefully August 7, 2020 aged 91 years. A private cremation has been held.
Janice Dunning
Late of Yamba. Dearly loved Wife of John (dec). Loving Mother of Rosalind (dec), Richard, James, Stephen (dec), David (dec), Nigel, and Danny. Adored Nan to all her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Passed away peacefully August 3, 2020 aged 82 years. A private service will be held.
ON THIS DAY
1817 Explorer John Oxley discovers the Bogan River in central western New South Wales.
1941 The Australian Women's Army Service is formed, to enable more men to serve in fighting units.
1961 Construction of the Berlin Wall begins in East Germany
1989 Thirteen people die in the world's worst hot-air balloon crash to that date, near Alice Springs in central Australia.
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
LOTTO
Wednesday Lotto Draw: 3999
Winning numbers: 37, 30, 5, 40, 27, 6
Supps: 3, 36
Division 1: Not won
Division 2: $4,759.45
Division 3: $566.60
Division 4: $27.55
Division 5: $15.25
Division 6: $12.05
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 111.9
Diesel: 115.9
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 123.0
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.9
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 122.9
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 117.5
Diesel: 119.0
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 117.7
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 123.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 121.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 123.7
BP South Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 126.9
Diesel: 129.9