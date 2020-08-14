Daily Catch-up: August 14, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 9-26 (Showers in the evening)
- YAMBA: 13-22 (Showers in the evening)
- MACLEAN: 11-24 (Showers in the evening)
- COPMANHURST: 8-25 (Showers in the evening)
- WOOLI: 12-22 (Showers in the evening)
- BARYULGIL: 10-27 (Showers in the evening)
FUNERAL NOTICES
Neil Ross Gray
Late of Iluka. Passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020 aged 91. Dearly loved husband of Dawn (dec), loving father and father-in-law of Steven and Cassie, Dennis and Debbie, and Roxi. Loving grandpa of Toby (dec), Dean, Jackson, Paul, Ben, Nicole, Braden, Kiana, Jessica, Tayla, Hunta and adored great-grandpa. A private cremation has been held.
ON THIS DAY
1875 'The Queenslander' newspaper reports on the first ever game of Association Football, later Soccer, played in Australia.
1924 The final Cobb & Co coach makes its run from Yuleba to Surat on the Darling Downs.
1963 The Yirrkala Bark Petitions are presented to the Australian Parliament, becoming a catalyst to the recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in Commonwealth law.
2000 An operation gets underway to rescue the men stranded in the sunken Russian submarine, the 'Kursk', in the Arctic Circle.
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
LOTTO
Powerball Lotto Draw: 1265
Winning numbers: 5, 24, 15, 16, 14, 32, 6
P'Ball: 19
Division 1: $10,307,8488.53
Division 2: $101,726.35
Division 3: $5,485.25
Division 4: $550.45
Division 5: $181.25
Division 6: $79.55
Division 7: $48.40
Division 8: $18.85
Division 9: $10.95
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Page MP slams Queensland Government over border closure Kevin Hogan has described the move as "completely unacceptable" and causing great distress for the people of northern NSW Watch the video
The horse that had Grafton 'going crazy' Travelling to town for the 1987 Ramornie Handicap, Donna Bright recalls a vivid memory of the support behind her prize galloper, King of Cavaleiro. Read more here
$17.5M health boost for Clarence Valley The state-of-the-art two-storey building houses a whole range of out-patient services previously scattered across the hospital campus. Read more here
COVID scare forces court hearing adjournment A hearing listed for a northern NSW court was forced to be adjourned after the victim, the sole witness for the prosecution, claimed she had "coronavirus-like symptoms". Read more here
FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 111.9
Diesel: 115.9
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 123.0
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.9
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 118.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 121.9
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 117.5
Diesel: 119.0
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 117.7
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 123.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 121.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 123.7
BP South Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 126.9
Diesel: 129.9