Daily Catch-up: August 14, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 9-26 (Showers in the evening)

YAMBA: 13-22 (Showers in the evening)

MACLEAN: 11-24 (Showers in the evening)

COPMANHURST: 8-25 (Showers in the evening)

WOOLI: 12-22 (Showers in the evening)

BARYULGIL: 10-27 (Showers in the evening)

FUNERAL NOTICES

Neil Ross Gray

Late of Iluka. Passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020 aged 91. Dearly loved husband of Dawn (dec), loving father and father-in-law of Steven and Cassie, Dennis and Debbie, and Roxi. Loving grandpa of Toby (dec), Dean, Jackson, Paul, Ben, Nicole, Braden, Kiana, Jessica, Tayla, Hunta and adored great-grandpa. A private cremation has been held.

ON THIS DAY

1875 'The Queenslander' newspaper reports on the first ever game of Association Football, later Soccer, played in Australia.

1924 The final Cobb & Co coach makes its run from Yuleba to Surat on the Darling Downs.

1963 The Yirrkala Bark Petitions are presented to the Australian Parliament, becoming a catalyst to the recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in Commonwealth law.

2000 An operation gets underway to rescue the men stranded in the sunken Russian submarine, the 'Kursk', in the Arctic Circle.

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

LOTTO

Powerball Lotto Draw: 1265

Winning numbers: 5, 24, 15, 16, 14, 32, 6

P'Ball: 19

Division 1: $10,307,8488.53

Division 2: $101,726.35

Division 3: $5,485.25

Division 4: $550.45

Division 5: $181.25

Division 6: $79.55

Division 7: $48.40

Division 8: $18.85

Division 9: $10.95

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Page MP slams Queensland Government over border closure Kevin Hogan has described the move as "completely unacceptable" and causing great distress for the people of northern NSW Watch the video

The horse that had Grafton 'going crazy' Travelling to town for the 1987 Ramornie Handicap, Donna Bright recalls a vivid memory of the support behind her prize galloper, King of Cavaleiro. Read more here

$17.5M health boost for Clarence Valley The state-of-the-art two-storey building houses a whole range of out-patient services previously scattered across the hospital campus. Read more here

COVID scare forces court hearing adjournment A hearing listed for a northern NSW court was forced to be adjourned after the victim, the sole witness for the prosecution, claimed she had "coronavirus-like symptoms". Read more here

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 111.9

Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 123.0

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 118.9

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 118.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 123.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 121.9

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 117.5

Diesel: 119.0

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 117.7

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 123.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 121.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 123.7

BP South Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 122.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 126.9

Diesel: 129.9