Daily Catch-up: August 17, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 7-23

YAMBA: 9-21

MACLEAN: 8-22

COPMANHURST: 6-22

WOOLI: 7-19

BARYULGIL: 8-21

FUNERAL NOTICES

Angus James Gough (Jude Black)

Formerly of the Iluka district, died near Iluka aged 44 years. Treasured some of Jane Cameron and Allen Gough. Fondest former partner of Fiona. Much loved father of James and Emogen. Precious brother of Riordan and devoted companion of Millie, his Border Collie. A private service will be held.

Colin Henry Leaver

Late of Maclean, Dearly loved husband of Maria. Loving father and father-inlaw or Emma and Daniel. Treasured grandfather of Sascha, Abigail, and Lucia. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Ann and Graeme Hoskins, Fay and John Rainbird, Alexandra Rezko, Eriena Swain, and John Rezko (dec). Aged 74 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at St James Anglican Church, Wharf St, Maclean on Monday, August 17 at 12.30pm.

Helen 'Betty' Lane

Passed away peacefull on Sunday, August 9 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Ross (dec), adored mum of David (dec), Peter and Marg, Chris and Winsome, Mark and Narelle, Elizabeth and John, and Geoff and Erlita. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother. In lieu of flowers, donations will be kindly received for the Grafton Base Hospital. A private family service has been held.

Lee Anthony Burchell

Late of South Grafton, passed away too son after a hard fought battle with cancer, with his loving family by his side on August 10, aged 61 years. Adored husband of Pam, much loved father and father-in-law of Abel and Kel, Jordan and Heidi, Aleeshia and Scott Kilduff, Briony and Grant Stevens, treasured Da of Bohdi, Ellee, Noah, Tia, Kaydence, Lani, Zahlee, Lyza, Ivy and Daisy, much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his nieces and nephews. Best mate of Nkosi. Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at JJ Lawrence Field, Vere St, South Grafton, on Wednesday, August 19 at 1pm.

ON THIS DAY

1813 Matthew Flinders writes to Sir Joseph Banks, outlining his reasons for suggesting New Holland be called Australia, after Banks disapproves of the name.

1979 Monty Python's "Life of Brian" directed by Terry Jones, starring Graham Chapman & John Cleese premieres

1980 Two-month-old Azaria Chamberlain disappears while on a family camping holiday at Uluru (Ayers Rock), Australia.

1998 US President Bill Clinton admits in taped testimony he had an "improper physical relationship" with intern Monica Lewinsky.

LOTTO

Saturday Lotto Draw: 4077

Winning numbers: 16, 34, 41, 35, 29, 13

Supps: 45, 12

Division 1: $847,199.23

Division 2: $9,457.70

Division 3: $1,288.55

Division 4: $37.60

Division 5: $25.45

Division 6: $14.40

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 111.9

Diesel: 115.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 113.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 123.0

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 118.9

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 118.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 123.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 121.9

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 117.5

Diesel: 119.0

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 117.7

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 123.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 121.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 123.7

BP South Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 122.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 127.9

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9