Daily Catch-up: August 17, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 7-23
- YAMBA: 9-21
- MACLEAN: 8-22
- COPMANHURST: 6-22
- WOOLI: 7-19
- BARYULGIL: 8-21
FUNERAL NOTICES
Angus James Gough (Jude Black)
Formerly of the Iluka district, died near Iluka aged 44 years. Treasured some of Jane Cameron and Allen Gough. Fondest former partner of Fiona. Much loved father of James and Emogen. Precious brother of Riordan and devoted companion of Millie, his Border Collie. A private service will be held.
Colin Henry Leaver
Late of Maclean, Dearly loved husband of Maria. Loving father and father-inlaw or Emma and Daniel. Treasured grandfather of Sascha, Abigail, and Lucia. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Ann and Graeme Hoskins, Fay and John Rainbird, Alexandra Rezko, Eriena Swain, and John Rezko (dec). Aged 74 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at St James Anglican Church, Wharf St, Maclean on Monday, August 17 at 12.30pm.
Helen 'Betty' Lane
Passed away peacefull on Sunday, August 9 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Ross (dec), adored mum of David (dec), Peter and Marg, Chris and Winsome, Mark and Narelle, Elizabeth and John, and Geoff and Erlita. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother. In lieu of flowers, donations will be kindly received for the Grafton Base Hospital. A private family service has been held.
Lee Anthony Burchell
Late of South Grafton, passed away too son after a hard fought battle with cancer, with his loving family by his side on August 10, aged 61 years. Adored husband of Pam, much loved father and father-in-law of Abel and Kel, Jordan and Heidi, Aleeshia and Scott Kilduff, Briony and Grant Stevens, treasured Da of Bohdi, Ellee, Noah, Tia, Kaydence, Lani, Zahlee, Lyza, Ivy and Daisy, much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his nieces and nephews. Best mate of Nkosi. Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at JJ Lawrence Field, Vere St, South Grafton, on Wednesday, August 19 at 1pm.
ON THIS DAY
1813 Matthew Flinders writes to Sir Joseph Banks, outlining his reasons for suggesting New Holland be called Australia, after Banks disapproves of the name.
1979 Monty Python's "Life of Brian" directed by Terry Jones, starring Graham Chapman & John Cleese premieres
1980 Two-month-old Azaria Chamberlain disappears while on a family camping holiday at Uluru (Ayers Rock), Australia.
1998 US President Bill Clinton admits in taped testimony he had an "improper physical relationship" with intern Monica Lewinsky.
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
LOTTO
Saturday Lotto Draw: 4077
Winning numbers: 16, 34, 41, 35, 29, 13
Supps: 45, 12
Division 1: $847,199.23
Division 2: $9,457.70
Division 3: $1,288.55
Division 4: $37.60
Division 5: $25.45
Division 6: $14.40
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Inside Grafton Hospital Ambulatory Care Unit Take a peek inside thanks to a virtual tour put together by the Northern NSW Local Health District Media Unit. View the tour here
Woman 'haunted' by horrific Summerland Way crash that killed her husband After being resuscitated three times, having five blood transfusions, surviving bleeding on the brain and two strokes, there's no doubt that Kirsty Stephenson is a fighter. Read her incredible story here
Temporary water restrictions to be enforced Council is placing some locations in the Clarence Valley on Level 4 water restrictions for two days next week. Find out here
Can you help crack the code on mental health? Our Healthy Clarence is inviting anyone who has experienced a mental health issue, suicide, cared for someone with a mental health issue or have been affected by suicide to share their story. Find out here
