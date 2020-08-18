Daily Catch-up: August 18, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 8-24
- YAMBA: 11-21
- MACLEAN: 9-22
- COPMANHURST: 8-23
- WOOLI: 9-20
- BARYULGIL: 24-9
FUNERAL NOTICES
Angus James Gough (Jude Black)
Formerly of the Iluka district, died near Iluka aged 44 years. Treasured some of Jane Cameron and Allen Gough. Fondest former partner of Fiona. Much loved father of James and Emogen. Precious brother of Riordan and devoted companion of Millie, his Border Collie. A private service will be held.
Helen 'Betty' Lane
Passed away peacefull on Sunday, August 9 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Ross (dec), adored mum of David (dec), Peter and Marg, Chris and Winsome, Mark and Narelle, Elizabeth and John, and Geoff and Erlita. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother. In lieu of flowers, donations will be kindly received for the Grafton Base Hospital. A private family service has been held.
Lee Anthony Burchell
Late of South Grafton, passed away too son after a hard fought battle with cancer, with his loving family by his side on August 10, aged 61 years. Adored husband of Pam, much loved father and father-in-law of Abel and Kel, Jordan and Heidi, Aleeshia and Scott Kilduff, Briony and Grant Stevens, treasured Da of Bohdi, Ellee, Noah, Tia, Kaydence, Lani, Zahlee, Lyza, Ivy and Daisy, much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his nieces and nephews. Best mate of Nkosi. Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at JJ Lawrence Field, Vere St, South Grafton, on Wednesday, August 19 at 1pm.
ON THIS DAY
1786 The decision is made in England to colonise New South Wales with convicts from Britain's overcrowded gaols.
1868 French Astronomer Pierre Janssen discovers helium in solar spectrum during eclipse.
1926 The weather map televised for the first time.
1940 Battle of Britain: The air battle known as "The Hardest Day" occurs; Luftwaffe lose approximately 69 aircraft and the RAF lose 68 in one of the largest ever air battles.
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
Click here to play today's puzzles
Click here to read your horoscope
LOTTO
Monday Lotto Draw: 1838
Winning numbers: 22, 17, 44, 30, 42, 15, 32
Supps: 34, 38
Division 1: $Not won
Division 2: $5,000 a month for a year
Division 3: $959.60
Division 4: $140.70
Division 5: $39.55
Division 6: $25.70
Division 7: $11.80
Division 8: $11.15
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Meet the foster mum saving one calf at a time "We usually get them at around three days old, sometimes one, and it's those first two weeks that are crucial" Read more here
ROUNDABOUT RETURN: Grafton bridge project finished It is a project that has transformed the river city, and it finished just metres from where it began Read more here
20 years on, Layla meets her hero She'd heard the story of her birth a million times. But after 20 years of hoping, Layla finally got to meet the man who helped deliver her on the roadside. Read more here
Maclean swimmers face two-month wait for pool The news comes in a report to Clarence Valley Council's Corporate, Governance and Works committee meeting this Tuesday. Read more here
FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 111.9
Diesel: 115.9
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 123.0
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.9
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 118.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 121.9
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 117.5
Diesel: 119.0
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 117.7
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 123.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 121.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 123.7
BP South Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 127.9
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9