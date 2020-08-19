Daily Catch-up: August 19

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 9-24

YAMBA: 12-24

MACLEAN: 11-24

COPMANHURST: 8-24

WOOLI: 12-23

BARYULGIL: 11-23

FUNERAL NOTICES

Angus James Gough (Jude Black)

Formerly of the Iluka district, died near Iluka aged 44 years. Treasured some of Jane Cameron and Allen Gough. Fondest former partner of Fiona. Much loved father of James and Emogen. Precious brother of Riordan and devoted companion of Millie, his Border Collie. A private service will be held.

Lee Anthony Burchell

Late of South Grafton, passed away too son after a hard fought battle with cancer, with his loving family by his side on August 10, aged 61 years. Adored husband of Pam, much loved father and father-in-law of Abel and Kel, Jordan and Heidi, Aleeshia and Scott Kilduff, Briony and Grant Stevens, treasured Da of Bohdi, Ellee, Noah, Tia, Kaydence, Lani, Zahlee, Lyza, Ivy and Daisy, much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his nieces and nephews. Best mate of Nkosi. Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at JJ Lawrence Field, Vere St, South Grafton, on Wednesday, August 19 at 1pm.

ON THIS DAY

1907 The rabbit-proof fence, the longest fence in the world, is completed.

1930 The two halves of the Sydney Harbour Bridge are joined.

1960 Sputnik 5, the first satellite to carry animals into orbit and back, is launched.

2010 Operation Iraqi Freedom ends with the last of the US brigade combat teams crossing the border to Kuwait.

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

LOTTO

Oz Lotto Draw: 1383

Winning numbers: 45, 43, 10, 22, 26, 12, 21

Supps: 19, 1

Division 1: $12,552,379.34

Division 2: $36,563.45

Division 3: $4,319.20

Division 4: $358.95

Division 5: $52.55

Division 6: $25.95

Division 7: $15.55

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

$5k reward to bring missing dogs On Sunday, August 9, Cloe Hayward and her family arrived home to discover their two beloved pooches Storm and Cashew were missing from the property. Read more here

Fine food part of The Peach Farm's flavour "When we decided to open it up with the peach picking, we were overwhelmed with how much interest and the need there was for this in Clarence Valley." Read their story here

New bridge needs a new name The new Grafton bridge might be accurate, but now that the project is officially completed, it's time to slap a name on our latest city treasure - but what should she be called? Here are some suggestions from readers

Trip to beach ends in chopper rescue Just before 12pm the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to assist with an accident at Shark Bay just north of Iluka. Read more here

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 111.9

Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 117.0

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 118.9

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 118.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 123.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 121.9

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 117.5

Diesel: 119.0

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 117.7

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 123.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 121.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 123.7

BP South Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 122.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 127.9

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9