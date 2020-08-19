Daily Catch-up: August 19
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 9-24
- YAMBA: 12-24
- MACLEAN: 11-24
- COPMANHURST: 8-24
- WOOLI: 12-23
- BARYULGIL: 11-23
FUNERAL NOTICES
Angus James Gough (Jude Black)
Formerly of the Iluka district, died near Iluka aged 44 years. Treasured some of Jane Cameron and Allen Gough. Fondest former partner of Fiona. Much loved father of James and Emogen. Precious brother of Riordan and devoted companion of Millie, his Border Collie. A private service will be held.
Lee Anthony Burchell
Late of South Grafton, passed away too son after a hard fought battle with cancer, with his loving family by his side on August 10, aged 61 years. Adored husband of Pam, much loved father and father-in-law of Abel and Kel, Jordan and Heidi, Aleeshia and Scott Kilduff, Briony and Grant Stevens, treasured Da of Bohdi, Ellee, Noah, Tia, Kaydence, Lani, Zahlee, Lyza, Ivy and Daisy, much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his nieces and nephews. Best mate of Nkosi. Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at JJ Lawrence Field, Vere St, South Grafton, on Wednesday, August 19 at 1pm.
ON THIS DAY
1907 The rabbit-proof fence, the longest fence in the world, is completed.
1930 The two halves of the Sydney Harbour Bridge are joined.
1960 Sputnik 5, the first satellite to carry animals into orbit and back, is launched.
2010 Operation Iraqi Freedom ends with the last of the US brigade combat teams crossing the border to Kuwait.
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
LOTTO
Oz Lotto Draw: 1383
Winning numbers: 45, 43, 10, 22, 26, 12, 21
Supps: 19, 1
Division 1: $12,552,379.34
Division 2: $36,563.45
Division 3: $4,319.20
Division 4: $358.95
Division 5: $52.55
Division 6: $25.95
Division 7: $15.55
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
$5k reward to bring missing dogs On Sunday, August 9, Cloe Hayward and her family arrived home to discover their two beloved pooches Storm and Cashew were missing from the property. Read more here
Fine food part of The Peach Farm's flavour "When we decided to open it up with the peach picking, we were overwhelmed with how much interest and the need there was for this in Clarence Valley." Read their story here
New bridge needs a new name The new Grafton bridge might be accurate, but now that the project is officially completed, it's time to slap a name on our latest city treasure - but what should she be called? Here are some suggestions from readers
Trip to beach ends in chopper rescue Just before 12pm the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to assist with an accident at Shark Bay just north of Iluka. Read more here
FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 111.9
Diesel: 115.9
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 117.0
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.9
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 118.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 121.9
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 117.5
Diesel: 119.0
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 117.7
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 123.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 121.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 123.7
BP South Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 127.9
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9