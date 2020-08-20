Daily Catch-up: August 20, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 10-22
- YAMBA: 13-22
- MACLEAN: 12-20
- COPMANHURST: 10-22
- WOOLI: 14-20
- BARYULGIL: 11-20
FUNERAL NOTICES
Angus James Gough (Jude Black)
Formerly of the Iluka district, died near Iluka aged 44 years. Treasured some of Jane Cameron and Allen Gough. Fondest former partner of Fiona. Much loved father of James and Emogen. Precious brother of Riordan and devoted companion of Millie, his Border Collie. A private service will be held.
ON THIS DAY
1858 Charles Darwin first publishes his theory of evolution through natural selection in The Journal of the Proceedings of the Linnean Society of London, alongside Alfred Russel Wallace's same theory.
1940 In Mexico City, exiled Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky is fatally wounded with an ice axe by Ramón Mercader. He dies the next day.
1968 Cold War: Warsaw Pact troops invade Czechoslovakia, crushing the Prague Spring.
1988 The Troubles: Eight British soldiers are killed and 28 wounded when their bus is hit by an IRA roadside bomb in Ballygawley, County Tyrone.
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
LOTTO
Wednesday Lott Draw: 4001
Winning numbers: 3, 13, 37, 30, 12, 44
Supps: 11, 30
Division 1: $1,000,000.00
Division 2: $4,851.10
Division 3: $405.15
Division 4: $25.95
Division 5: $14.05
Division 6: $10.75
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Crash closes Big River Way: A WOMAN has been lucky to escape with only minor injuries following a crash between a car and a truck at a notorious highway black spot yesterday afternoon. Emergency services were called to Ulmarra about 2.30pm on Tuesday when a sedan collided with a truck and dog trailer on Big River Way in the village of Ulmarra. Read more here.
Ice dealer's crack cover-up exposed: A QUEENSLAND man found in possession of more than 60g of methamphetamine attempted to hide the drug between his buttocks during a strip search, and tried to dispose of MDMA while in the back of a police vehicle, Grafton Local Court heard. Read more here.
Did a UFO fly over the Clarence? A LAWRENCE resident is still scratching his head over what flew across a neighbouring property on Wednesday morning. The resident, named 'Alex', said he spotted the object in the sky moving across Pringles Way and heading toward Tullymorgan Road just before dawn. Read more here.
FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 111.9
Diesel: 115.9
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 117.0
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.9
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 118.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 121.9
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 117.5
Diesel: 119.0
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 117.7
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 123.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 123.7
BP South Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General & Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 127.9
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9