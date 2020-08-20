Daily Catch-up: August 20, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 10-22

YAMBA: 13-22

MACLEAN: 12-20

COPMANHURST: 10-22

WOOLI: 14-20

BARYULGIL: 11-20

FUNERAL NOTICES

Angus James Gough (Jude Black)

Formerly of the Iluka district, died near Iluka aged 44 years. Treasured some of Jane Cameron and Allen Gough. Fondest former partner of Fiona. Much loved father of James and Emogen. Precious brother of Riordan and devoted companion of Millie, his Border Collie. A private service will be held.

ON THIS DAY

1858 Charles Darwin first publishes his theory of evolution through natural selection in The Journal of the Proceedings of the Linnean Society of London, alongside Alfred Russel Wallace's same theory.

1940 In Mexico City, exiled Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky is fatally wounded with an ice axe by Ramón Mercader. He dies the next day.

1968 Cold War: Warsaw Pact troops invade Czechoslovakia, crushing the Prague Spring.

1988 The Troubles: Eight British soldiers are killed and 28 wounded when their bus is hit by an IRA roadside bomb in Ballygawley, County Tyrone.

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

LOTTO

Wednesday Lott Draw: 4001

Winning numbers: 3, 13, 37, 30, 12, 44

Supps: 11, 30

Division 1: $1,000,000.00

Division 2: $4,851.10

Division 3: $405.15

Division 4: $25.95

Division 5: $14.05

Division 6: $10.75

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Crash closes Big River Way: A WOMAN has been lucky to escape with only minor injuries following a crash between a car and a truck at a notorious highway black spot yesterday afternoon. Emergency services were called to Ulmarra about 2.30pm on Tuesday when a sedan collided with a truck and dog trailer on Big River Way in the village of Ulmarra. Read more here.

Ice dealer's crack cover-up exposed: A QUEENSLAND man found in possession of more than 60g of methamphetamine attempted to hide the drug between his buttocks during a strip search, and tried to dispose of MDMA while in the back of a police vehicle, Grafton Local Court heard. Read more here.

Did a UFO fly over the Clarence? A LAWRENCE resident is still scratching his head over what flew across a neighbouring property on Wednesday morning. The resident, named 'Alex', said he spotted the object in the sky moving across Pringles Way and heading toward Tullymorgan Road just before dawn. Read more here.

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 111.9

Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 117.0

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 118.9

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 118.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 123.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 121.9

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 117.5

Diesel: 119.0

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 117.7

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 123.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 123.7

BP South Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General & Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 122.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 127.9

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9