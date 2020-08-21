Daily Catch-up: August 21, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 5-21
- YAMBA: 10-20
- MACLEAN: 10-20
- COPMANHURST: 5-21
- WOOLI: 3-21
- BARYULGIL: 2-20
FUNERAL NOTICES
McKITTRICK, Matthew
Formerly of Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Late of Blaxlands Creek
Much Loved Husband of Joan.
Adored Father and Father in Law to Margaret, Anne & David, Ruth & Lawrence,
Mary & Craig.
Grandpa to Matt, Stephen, Will, Josh, Brodie, Cassie, Sarah, Elle, and Jo.
Great Grandpa to Billy, Freddy, Laura, Lily, Marley, Ember, George, Sophia,
Annabelle, Airlie, Nicole & Harrison
Brother and Brother in law to Billy & Adeline, Anne (decd) & David.
Passed Away Peacefully
AGED 74 YEARS
Relatives and Friends of the Late Matthew McKittrick are Respectfully
invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Pullen Chapel,
Riverview Funerals 3-7 Prince Street, Grafton.
On Friday the 21st of August Commencing at 12:00 Noon.
ON THIS DAY
1619
The first group of twenty Africans is brought to Jamestown, Virginia.
1913
700 feet above Buc, France, parachutist Adolphe Pegoud becomes the first person to jump from an airplane and land safely.
1940
After a previous machine gun attack failed, exiled Russian Leon Trotsky is assassinated in Mexico City, with an alpine ax to the back of the head.
1960
USSR recovers 2 dogs, Belka and Strelka, the first animals to be launched into orbit and returned alive (Sputnik 5).
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
Click here to play today's puzzles
Click here to read your horoscope
LOTTO
Wednesday Powerball Draw: 1266
Winning numbers: 18, 8, 23, 21, 12, 17, 35, 1
Division 1: Jackpotted
Division 2: $215,830.55
Division 3: $7,758.60
Division 4: $534.10
Division 5: $167.80
Division 6: $75.40
Division 7: $41.15
Division 8: $18.85
Division 9: $11.45
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Fire responsibility: WHO'S to blame for the devastating bushfires that ripped through the Clarence Valley community? Nymboida resident Ross Alexander wants to find out. "There are many stories floating around the Valley and the truth needs to come out and compensation sought for a fire that should have never got this far and ruined so many lives," he said. Read more here
Hazy Shade Of Winter: IF YOU'VE noticed a haze in the sky this morning, or found yourself reaching for the antihistamines, it's probably South Australia's fault. The past two days have seen windy conditions hit the Northern Rivers thanks to a complex cold system moving north, according to Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rebecca Kamitakahara. Read more here
Bowling them over: ONE OF Grafton's long-time favourite entertainment venues will be back soon after a COVID-19 close-down earlier this year. The Grafton Ten Pin Bowl will reopen on September 1 and already owner Paul Harradine is excited for the sounds and sights on the alleys to return. Read more here
FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 113.7
Diesel: 115.9
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 117.0
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.9
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 118.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 121.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 115.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 117.5
Diesel: 119.0
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 117.7
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 123.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 123.7
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 127.9
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9