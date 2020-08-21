Daily Catch-up: August 21, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 5-21

YAMBA: 10-20

MACLEAN: 10-20

COPMANHURST: 5-21

WOOLI: 3-21

BARYULGIL: 2-20

McKITTRICK, Matthew



Formerly of Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Late of Blaxlands Creek

Much Loved Husband of Joan.

Adored Father and Father in Law to Margaret, Anne & David, Ruth & Lawrence,

Mary & Craig.

Grandpa to Matt, Stephen, Will, Josh, Brodie, Cassie, Sarah, Elle, and Jo.

Great Grandpa to Billy, Freddy, Laura, Lily, Marley, Ember, George, Sophia,

Annabelle, Airlie, Nicole & Harrison

Brother and Brother in law to Billy & Adeline, Anne (decd) & David.

Passed Away Peacefully

AGED 74 YEARS

Relatives and Friends of the Late Matthew McKittrick are Respectfully

invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Pullen Chapel,

Riverview Funerals 3-7 Prince Street, Grafton.

On Friday the 21st of August Commencing at 12:00 Noon.

1619

The first group of twenty Africans is brought to Jamestown, Virginia.

1913

700 feet above Buc, France, parachutist Adolphe Pegoud becomes the first person to jump from an airplane and land safely.

1940

After a previous machine gun attack failed, exiled Russian Leon Trotsky is assassinated in Mexico City, with an alpine ax to the back of the head.

1960

USSR recovers 2 dogs, Belka and Strelka, the first animals to be launched into orbit and returned alive (Sputnik 5).

Wednesday Powerball Draw: 1266

Winning numbers: 18, 8, 23, 21, 12, 17, 35, 1

Division 1: Jackpotted

Division 2: $215,830.55

Division 3: $7,758.60

Division 4: $534.10

Division 5: $167.80

Division 6: $75.40

Division 7: $41.15

Division 8: $18.85

Division 9: $11.45

Fire responsibility: WHO'S to blame for the devastating bushfires that ripped through the Clarence Valley community? Nymboida resident Ross Alexander wants to find out. "There are many stories floating around the Valley and the truth needs to come out and compensation sought for a fire that should have never got this far and ruined so many lives," he said. Read more here

Hazy Shade Of Winter: IF YOU'VE noticed a haze in the sky this morning, or found yourself reaching for the antihistamines, it's probably South Australia's fault. The past two days have seen windy conditions hit the Northern Rivers thanks to a complex cold system moving north, according to Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rebecca Kamitakahara. Read more here

Bowling them over: ONE OF Grafton's long-time favourite entertainment venues will be back soon after a COVID-19 close-down earlier this year. The Grafton Ten Pin Bowl will reopen on September 1 and already owner Paul Harradine is excited for the sounds and sights on the alleys to return. Read more here

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 113.7

Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 117.0

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 118.9

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 118.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 123.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 121.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 115.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 117.5

Diesel: 119.0

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 117.7

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 123.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 123.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 122.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 127.9

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9



