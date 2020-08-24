Daily Catch-up: August 24,2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 3-21
- YAMBA: 8-18
- MACLEAN: 6-20
- COPMANHURST: 3-21
- WOOLI: 6-19
- BARYULGIL: 3-21
FUNERAL NOTICES
Annie Causley
Late of Chatsworth Island. Passed away peacefully 20 August 2020 aged 97. Due to current restrictions a private service will be held.
Janet van Lonkhuyzen
Late of St. Catherine's Villa. Passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020 aged 85. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside funeral service at the Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton, on Wednesday, August 26 at 11am.
ON THIS DAY
79 The ancient city of Pompeii is destroyed as Mt Vesuvius erupts. 15,000 people die.
1872 Queensland's borders are extended to include Thursday Island and the Torres Strait islands.
1879 Explorer Alexander Forrest's expedition through northwest Australia is threatened with starvation.
1995 Windows 95 is released by the Microsoft Corporation.
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
LOTTO
Saturday Lotto Draw: 4079
Winning numbers: 43, 2, 16, 9, 7, 33
Supps: 20, 34
Division 1: $2,558,804.44
Division 2: $9,973.75
Division 3: $1,169.70
Division 4: $33.40
Division 5: $23.15
Division 6: $13.65
