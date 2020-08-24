Daily Catch-up: August 24,2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 3-21

YAMBA: 8-18

MACLEAN: 6-20

COPMANHURST: 3-21

WOOLI: 6-19

BARYULGIL: 3-21

FUNERAL NOTICES

Annie Causley

Late of Chatsworth Island. Passed away peacefully 20 August 2020 aged 97. Due to current restrictions a private service will be held.

Janet van Lonkhuyzen

Late of St. Catherine's Villa. Passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020 aged 85. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside funeral service at the Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton, on Wednesday, August 26 at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

79 The ancient city of Pompeii is destroyed as Mt Vesuvius erupts. 15,000 people die.

1872 Queensland's borders are extended to include Thursday Island and the Torres Strait islands.

1879 Explorer Alexander Forrest's expedition through northwest Australia is threatened with starvation.

1995 Windows 95 is released by the Microsoft Corporation.

LOTTO

Saturday Lotto Draw: 4079

Winning numbers: 43, 2, 16, 9, 7, 33

Supps: 20, 34

Division 1: $2,558,804.44

Division 2: $9,973.75

Division 3: $1,169.70

Division 4: $33.40

Division 5: $23.15

Division 6: $13.65

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Mayor questions Grafton-centric plan "When I read this document, the first thing that hit my head … is the emphasis placed on expenditure in Grafton and the surrounding areas," Cr Simmons said. Read more here

Take a look inside finished PCYC The highly anticipated $6.5 million PCYC Grafton is ready to open its doors today. Take a look inside

Yamba River Markets back to bring rays of sunshine It took a worldwide pandemic, and then torrential rain to keep it away, but the Yamba River Markets will burst back to life over the weekend. Read more here

'I've got goosebumps thinking about this right now' Who Gives A Cluck hen rescue founder Julie O'Shea has one thing to say to Clarence Valley residents: Thank you. Watch her video message here

