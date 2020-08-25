Daily Catch-up: August 25
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 4-22
- YAMBA: 8-18
- MACLEAN: 6-20
- COPMANHURST: 3-21
- WOOLI: 6-18
- BARYULGIL: 4-22
FUNERAL NOTICES
Helena May Kelly
Passed away peacefully 20 August 2020 aged 91. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. A private family service will be held.
Kelvin Browne
Formerly of Armidale and Casino, late of Grafton, passed away unexpectedly on 10 August 2020 aged 67. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Kel's funeral service at The Barn, Prince Street, Grafton, on Wednesday 26 August at 1pm.
Annie Causley
Late of Chatsworth Island. Passed away peacefully 20 August 2020 aged 97. Due to current restrictions a private service will be held.
Janet van Lonkhuyzen
Late of St. Catherine's Villa. Passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020 aged 85. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside funeral service at the Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton, on Wednesday, August 26 at 11am.
ON THIS DAY
1793 The first church opens in the penal colony of New South Wales, built largely by Reverend Richard Johnson himself.
1804 Alicia Thornton becomes first female jockey in England riding at Knavesmire in Yorkshire.
1909 Long Bay Gaol in Sydney is opened.
1958 Momofuku Ando markets the first package of precooked instant noodles (Chikin Ramen).
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
LOTTO
Monday Lotto Draw: 4002
Winning numbers: 32, 12, 42, 38, 14, 5
Supps: 11, 20
Division 1: $1,000,000.00
Division 2: $5,760.15
Division 3: $478.90
Division 4: $27.80
Division 5: $14.95
Division 6: $10.20
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Clarence man charged after drug lab raided The man appeared in court on Monday after being charged with manufacturing and supply a large commercial quantity of prohibited drugs. Full story here
Kidz Chat: Lower Clarence junior soccer The Daily Examiner caught up with these future football stars to find out what they had to say. Watch the video here
NOW OPEN: 'You won't believe you're in Grafton' The Grafton PCYC officially opened yesterday with a promise from manager Tyson Donohoe to ensure the facility provides a safe environment families can trust. More on this story here
The winner is… The results are in, and it was a close call to figure out who the Clarence's favourite feed was. Find out who won here
