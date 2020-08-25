Daily Catch-up: August 25

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 4-22

YAMBA: 8-18

MACLEAN: 6-20

COPMANHURST: 3-21

WOOLI: 6-18

BARYULGIL: 4-22

FUNERAL NOTICES

Helena May Kelly

Passed away peacefully 20 August 2020 aged 91. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. A private family service will be held.

Kelvin Browne

Formerly of Armidale and Casino, late of Grafton, passed away unexpectedly on 10 August 2020 aged 67. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Kel's funeral service at The Barn, Prince Street, Grafton, on Wednesday 26 August at 1pm.

Annie Causley

Late of Chatsworth Island. Passed away peacefully 20 August 2020 aged 97. Due to current restrictions a private service will be held.

Janet van Lonkhuyzen

Late of St. Catherine's Villa. Passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020 aged 85. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside funeral service at the Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton, on Wednesday, August 26 at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

1793 The first church opens in the penal colony of New South Wales, built largely by Reverend Richard Johnson himself.

1804 Alicia Thornton becomes first female jockey in England riding at Knavesmire in Yorkshire.

1909 Long Bay Gaol in Sydney is opened.

1958 Momofuku Ando markets the first package of precooked instant noodles (Chikin Ramen).

LOTTO

Monday Lotto Draw: 4002

Winning numbers: 32, 12, 42, 38, 14, 5

Supps: 11, 20

Division 1: $1,000,000.00

Division 2: $5,760.15

Division 3: $478.90

Division 4: $27.80

Division 5: $14.95

Division 6: $10.20

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 113.7

Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 117.0

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 118.9

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 118.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 123.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 121.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 117.5

Diesel: 119.0

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 123.9

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 123.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 123.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 122.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 127.9

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9