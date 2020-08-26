Daily Catch-up: August 26, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 6-21

YAMBA: 8-18

MACLEAN: 7-19

COPMANHURST: 5-20

WOOLI: 8-18

BARYULGIL: 6-21

FUNERAL NOTICES

Noel Brown

Late of South Grafton, passed away August 21, 2020 aged 77 years. Relatives ans friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince Street, Grafton on Thursday, August 27 at 11am.

Helena May Kelly

Passed away peacefully 20 August 2020 aged 91. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. A private family service will be held.

Kelvin Browne

Formerly of Armidale and Casino, late of Grafton, passed away unexpectedly on 10 August 2020 aged 67. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Kel's funeral service at The Barn, Prince Street, Grafton, on Wednesday 26 August at 1pm.

Annie Causley

Late of Chatsworth Island. Passed away peacefully 20 August 2020 aged 97. Due to current restrictions a private service will be held.

Janet van Lonkhuyzen

Late of St. Catherine's Villa. Passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020 aged 85. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside funeral service at the Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton, on Wednesday, August 26 at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

1768 James Cook departs Plymouth on the journey during which he sights the east coast of Australia.

1835 Governor Bourke declares John Batman's treaty with Aborigines, which enabled the founding of Melbourne, to be invalid.

1883 The first of four major volcanic explosions occurs on the Indonesian island of Krakatoa.

2001 A Norwegian cargo vessel responds to a request for help from Rescue Coordination Centre (RCC) Australia regarding a boatload of illegal immigrants, sparking the infamous Tampa affair.

LOTTO

Tuesday Lotto Draw: 1384

Winning numbers: 13, 7, 27, 16, 17, 40, 3

Supps: 6, 41

Division 1: Jackpotted to draw 1385

Division 2: $19,188.20

Division 3: $2,346.85

Division 4: $280.90

Division 5: $31.55

Division 6: $19.45

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Police release details of woman missing from Brooms Head Anne-Marie Jeffery was last seen at the campground in Lake Arragan, just north of Brooms Head, about 9am today as she failed to return to her campsite and her family has not been able to locate her. Read more here

Millionaire docked ship at Yamba on trip to Queensland A Melbourne millionaire who fled the southern COVID hotspot for the Gold Coast with his family and friends on a luxury yacht has been ordered into hotel quarantine. More here

Big change to old Harwood Bridge Users of the old Harwood Bridge will be able to time their commute a little better with the adoption of specific times the bridge will open as part of new regulations. More here

Logging protesters set up camp in forest north of Grafton Local community members have rallied together in the Myrtle State Forest near Casino to stop attempted logging in the area and protect the koala population. More here

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 113.7

Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 117.0

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 118.9

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 118.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 123.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 117.5

Diesel: 119.0

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 123.9

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 123.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 123.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 121.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 122.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 127.9

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9