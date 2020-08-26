Menu
Daily Catch-up: August 26, 2020

Jenna Thompson
by
26th Aug 2020 7:25 AM
WEATHER

  • GRAFTON: 6-21
  • YAMBA: 8-18
  • MACLEAN: 7-19
  • COPMANHURST: 5-20
  • WOOLI: 8-18
  • BARYULGIL: 6-21

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Noel Brown
Late of South Grafton, passed away August 21, 2020 aged 77 years. Relatives ans friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince Street, Grafton on Thursday, August 27 at 11am.

Helena May Kelly
Passed away peacefully 20 August 2020 aged 91. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. A private family service will be held.

Kelvin Browne
Formerly of Armidale and Casino, late of Grafton, passed away unexpectedly on 10 August 2020 aged 67. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Kel's funeral service at The Barn, Prince Street, Grafton, on Wednesday 26 August at 1pm. 

Annie Causley
Late of Chatsworth Island. Passed away peacefully 20 August 2020 aged 97. Due to current restrictions a private service will be held.

Janet van Lonkhuyzen
Late of St. Catherine's Villa. Passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020 aged 85. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside funeral service at the Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton, on Wednesday, August 26 at 11am.

 

ON THIS DAY

1768  James Cook departs Plymouth on the journey during which he sights the east coast of Australia.

1835 Governor Bourke declares John Batman's treaty with Aborigines, which enabled the founding of Melbourne, to be invalid.

1883 The first of four major volcanic explosions occurs on the Indonesian island of Krakatoa.

2001 A Norwegian cargo vessel responds to a request for help from Rescue Coordination Centre (RCC) Australia regarding a boatload of illegal immigrants, sparking the infamous Tampa affair.

 

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

LOTTO

Tuesday Lotto Draw: 1384

Winning numbers: 13, 7, 27, 16, 17, 40, 3

Supps: 6, 41

Division 1: Jackpotted to draw 1385

Division 2: $19,188.20

Division 3: $2,346.85

Division 4: $280.90

Division 5: $31.55

Division 6: $19.45

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Police release details of woman missing from Brooms Head Anne-Marie Jeffery was last seen at the campground in Lake Arragan, just north of Brooms Head, about 9am today as she failed to return to her campsite and her family has not been able to locate her. Read more here

Millionaire docked ship at Yamba on trip to Queensland A Melbourne millionaire who fled the southern COVID hotspot for the Gold Coast with his family and friends on a luxury yacht has been ordered into hotel quarantine. More here

Big change to old Harwood Bridge Users of the old Harwood Bridge will be able to time their commute a little better with the adoption of specific times the bridge will open as part of new regulations. More here

Logging protesters set up camp in forest north of Grafton Local community members have rallied together in the Myrtle State Forest near Casino to stop attempted logging in the area and protect the koala population. More here

 

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 113.7
Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 117.0

United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.9

United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9

Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 118.9

GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9

Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9

BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 117.5
Diesel: 119.0

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

BP Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 123.9

United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 123.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 123.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 121.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9

Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 127.9

Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9

