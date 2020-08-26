Daily Catch-up: August 26, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 6-21
- YAMBA: 8-18
- MACLEAN: 7-19
- COPMANHURST: 5-20
- WOOLI: 8-18
- BARYULGIL: 6-21
FUNERAL NOTICES
Noel Brown
Late of South Grafton, passed away August 21, 2020 aged 77 years. Relatives ans friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince Street, Grafton on Thursday, August 27 at 11am.
Helena May Kelly
Passed away peacefully 20 August 2020 aged 91. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. A private family service will be held.
Kelvin Browne
Formerly of Armidale and Casino, late of Grafton, passed away unexpectedly on 10 August 2020 aged 67. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Kel's funeral service at The Barn, Prince Street, Grafton, on Wednesday 26 August at 1pm.
Annie Causley
Late of Chatsworth Island. Passed away peacefully 20 August 2020 aged 97. Due to current restrictions a private service will be held.
Janet van Lonkhuyzen
Late of St. Catherine's Villa. Passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020 aged 85. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside funeral service at the Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton, on Wednesday, August 26 at 11am.
ON THIS DAY
1768 James Cook departs Plymouth on the journey during which he sights the east coast of Australia.
1835 Governor Bourke declares John Batman's treaty with Aborigines, which enabled the founding of Melbourne, to be invalid.
1883 The first of four major volcanic explosions occurs on the Indonesian island of Krakatoa.
2001 A Norwegian cargo vessel responds to a request for help from Rescue Coordination Centre (RCC) Australia regarding a boatload of illegal immigrants, sparking the infamous Tampa affair.
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
LOTTO
Tuesday Lotto Draw: 1384
Winning numbers: 13, 7, 27, 16, 17, 40, 3
Supps: 6, 41
Division 1: Jackpotted to draw 1385
Division 2: $19,188.20
Division 3: $2,346.85
Division 4: $280.90
Division 5: $31.55
Division 6: $19.45
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Police release details of woman missing from Brooms Head Anne-Marie Jeffery was last seen at the campground in Lake Arragan, just north of Brooms Head, about 9am today as she failed to return to her campsite and her family has not been able to locate her. Read more here
Millionaire docked ship at Yamba on trip to Queensland A Melbourne millionaire who fled the southern COVID hotspot for the Gold Coast with his family and friends on a luxury yacht has been ordered into hotel quarantine. More here
Big change to old Harwood Bridge Users of the old Harwood Bridge will be able to time their commute a little better with the adoption of specific times the bridge will open as part of new regulations. More here
Logging protesters set up camp in forest north of Grafton Local community members have rallied together in the Myrtle State Forest near Casino to stop attempted logging in the area and protect the koala population. More here
