Daily Catch-up: August 27, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 5-23
- YAMBA: 8-20
- MACLEAN: 6-22
- COPMANHURST: 4-23
- WOOLI: 8-21 (with fog)
- BARYULGIL: 7-23
FUNERAL NOTICES
Noel Brown
Late of South Grafton, passed away August 21, 2020 aged 77 years. Relatives ans friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince Street, Grafton on Thursday, August 27 at 11am.
Helena May Kelly
Passed away peacefully 20 August 2020 aged 91. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. A private family service will be held.
ON THIS DAY
1883 Krakatoa volcano, west of Java in Indonesia, erupts with a force of 1,300 megatons and kills approximately 40,000 people
1908 Australian cricketing legend, Sir Donald Bradman, is born
1970 The Southern hairy-nosed wombat is adopted as the official faunal emblem of South Australia.
2003 Mars looms large in the skies of Earth as its orbit brings it closer to Earth than it has been in the last 60,000 years.
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
LOTTO
Wednesday Lotto Draw: 4003
Winning numbers: 32, 45, 12, 15, 11, 2
Supps: 27, 36
Division 1: Not won
Division 2: $5,743.55
Division 3: $625.35
Division 4: $27.50
Division 5: $15.15
Division 6: $11.65
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Search for missing woman extends to third day Ann-Marie Jeffery was last seen 9am Tuesday at the Lake Arragan campground, with serious concerns about her welfare after her family was unable to locate her later that day. More here
Council introduces landmark cat ban In what could be a Clarence first, a cat ban has been imposed on a subdivision in an effort to protect local wildlife. More here
New section of highway open to traffic Motorists will be celebrating as the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade hits another major milestone. More here
Local doctors forced to make heartbreaking choices As border restrictions have been enforced, for some doctors working in our area it has been a difficult choice between their own lives and their critical work. More here
FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 113.7
Diesel: 115.9
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 117.0
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.9
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 118.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 119.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 117.5
Diesel: 119.0
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 123.9
United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 123.7
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 123.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 121.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 127.9
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9