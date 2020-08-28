Daily Catch-up: August 28, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 4-25

YAMBA: 11-23

MACLEAN: 10-22

COPMANHURST: 4-25

WOOLI: 4-24

BARYULGIL: 6-25

FUNERAL NOTICES

Helena May Kelly

Passed away peacefully 20 August 2020 aged 91. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. A private family service will be held.

ON THIS DAY

1776 - The Americans are defeated by the British at the Battle of Long Island, New York.

1910 - Thomas Edison demonstrates the first "talking" pictures--using a phonograph--in his New Jersey laboratory.

1941 - The Prime Minister of Japan, Fumimaro Konoye, issues an invitation for a meeting with President Franklin Roosevelt.

2008 - Democrats nominate Barack Obama for president, first African American nominated by a major political party for the office of President of the United States.



LOTTO

Wednesday Powerball Draw: 1267

Winning numbers: 23, 2, 16, 14, 18, 13,28

Powerball: 9

Division 1: Jackpotted

Division 2: $76,184.60

Division 3: $3,448.70

Division 4: $397.40

Division 5: $160.20

Division 6: $71.90

Division 7: $41.45

Division 8: $17.75

Division 9: $10.75

North coast cop arrested over child abuse material: Following an investigation by the Professional Standards Command, detectives executed two search warrants in the Coffs Harbour region today and seized a mobile phone, smart watch and other electronic and storage devices.

How to plan your wedding during COVID-19: This weekend MX Bridal 2020 will showcase all the latest offerings from wedding service providers from throughout the Clarence Valley and Coffs Harbour in the Clarence Valley's first ever virtual bridal expo.

Your first look at Iluka ambulance station: The NSW Government has unveiled an artist's impression of the new ambulance station which the Nationals in NSW Government are building in Iluka.

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 113.7

Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 117.0

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 118.9

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 118.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 123.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 119.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 117.5

Diesel: 119.0

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 123.9

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 123.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 116.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 123.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 121.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 122.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 127.9

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9



