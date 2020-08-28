Daily Catch-up: August 28, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 4-25
- YAMBA: 11-23
- MACLEAN: 10-22
- COPMANHURST: 4-25
- WOOLI: 4-24
- BARYULGIL: 6-25
FUNERAL NOTICES
Helena May Kelly
Passed away peacefully 20 August 2020 aged 91. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. A private family service will be held.
ON THIS DAY
1776 - The Americans are defeated by the British at the Battle of Long Island, New York.
1910 - Thomas Edison demonstrates the first "talking" pictures--using a phonograph--in his New Jersey laboratory.
1941 - The Prime Minister of Japan, Fumimaro Konoye, issues an invitation for a meeting with President Franklin Roosevelt.
2008 - Democrats nominate Barack Obama for president, first African American nominated by a major political party for the office of President of the United States.
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
LOTTO
Wednesday Powerball Draw: 1267
Winning numbers: 23, 2, 16, 14, 18, 13,28
Powerball: 9
Division 1: Jackpotted
Division 2: $76,184.60
Division 3: $3,448.70
Division 4: $397.40
Division 5: $160.20
Division 6: $71.90
Division 7: $41.45
Division 8: $17.75
Division 9: $10.75
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
North coast cop arrested over child abuse material: Following an investigation by the Professional Standards Command, detectives executed two search warrants in the Coffs Harbour region today and seized a mobile phone, smart watch and other electronic and storage devices. More here
How to plan your wedding during COVID-19: This weekend MX Bridal 2020 will showcase all the latest offerings from wedding service providers from throughout the Clarence Valley and Coffs Harbour in the Clarence Valley's first ever virtual bridal expo. More here
Your first look at Iluka ambulance station: The NSW Government has unveiled an artist's impression of the new ambulance station which the Nationals in NSW Government are building in Iluka. More here
FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 113.7
Diesel: 115.9
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 117.0
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 118.9
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 118.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 119.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 117.5
Diesel: 119.0
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 123.9
United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 123.7
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 116.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 123.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 121.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 127.9
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9