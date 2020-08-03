Daily Catch-up: August 3, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 6-22

YAMBA: 9-20

MACLEAN: 7-21

COPMANHURST: 5-22

WOOLI: 9-21

BARYULGIL: 7-23

FUNERAL NOTICES

No funeral notices today

ON THIS DAY

1856 Alfred Deakin, Australia's second Prime Minister, is born.

1914 Germany invades Belgium and declares war on France, beginning World War I.

1934 Adolf Hitler merges the offices of German Chancellor and President, declaring himself 'Führer'.

1966 The South African government bans The Beatles records.

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

LOTTO

Saturday Lotto Draw: 4073

Winning numbers: 8, 23, 42, 9, 38, 29

Supps: 13, 17

Division 1: $889,834.33

Division 2: $7,418.05

Division 3: $1,112.80

Division 4: $33.65

Division 5: $20.65

Division 6: $10.95

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Street in lockdown as package triggers panic Emergency services were called to the Post Office Friday morning around 9.30am after reports of a suspicious package. Read more here

SPIRITUAL MATTERS: A matter of altitude 'COVID-19 has a lot to answer for. As well as the obvious, it's unleashed another monster: Waiting!' Read more here

Who not to trust to save an old truss bridge "They effectively lie to get to do what they want to do, not what the people want, or what may be beneficial for the community. And they achieve this by lying." Read more here

BEHIND THE DESK: Should community sport be cancelled? With Victorian cases slowly creeping over the border into NSW, is it only be a matter of time before we must reel it back in and tighten social distancing restriction? Read more here

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 111.9

Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 123.0

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 123.9

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 125.9

United Grafton

E10: 114.7

Unleaded: 116.7

Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 115.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 123.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 120.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 115.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 117.5

Diesel: 119.0

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 117.7

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 121.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 134.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 122.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 126.9

Diesel: 129.9