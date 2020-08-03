Daily Catch-up: August 3, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 6-22
- YAMBA: 9-20
- MACLEAN: 7-21
- COPMANHURST: 5-22
- WOOLI: 9-21
- BARYULGIL: 7-23
FUNERAL NOTICES
No funeral notices today
ON THIS DAY
1856 Alfred Deakin, Australia's second Prime Minister, is born.
1914 Germany invades Belgium and declares war on France, beginning World War I.
1934 Adolf Hitler merges the offices of German Chancellor and President, declaring himself 'Führer'.
1966 The South African government bans The Beatles records.
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
Click here to play today's puzzles
Click here to read your horoscope
LOTTO
Saturday Lotto Draw: 4073
Winning numbers: 8, 23, 42, 9, 38, 29
Supps: 13, 17
Division 1: $889,834.33
Division 2: $7,418.05
Division 3: $1,112.80
Division 4: $33.65
Division 5: $20.65
Division 6: $10.95
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Street in lockdown as package triggers panic Emergency services were called to the Post Office Friday morning around 9.30am after reports of a suspicious package. Read more here
SPIRITUAL MATTERS: A matter of altitude 'COVID-19 has a lot to answer for. As well as the obvious, it's unleashed another monster: Waiting!' Read more here
Who not to trust to save an old truss bridge "They effectively lie to get to do what they want to do, not what the people want, or what may be beneficial for the community. And they achieve this by lying." Read more here
BEHIND THE DESK: Should community sport be cancelled? With Victorian cases slowly creeping over the border into NSW, is it only be a matter of time before we must reel it back in and tighten social distancing restriction? Read more here
FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 111.9
Diesel: 115.9
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 123.0
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 125.9
United Grafton
E10: 114.7
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 121.7
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 123.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 120.9
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 117.5
Diesel: 119.0
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 117.7
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 121.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 134.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 126.9
Diesel: 129.9