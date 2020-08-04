Daily Catch-up: August 4, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 6-24
- YAMBA: 10-23
- MACLEAN: 8-24
- COPMANHURST: 6-23
- WOOLI: 9-22
- BARYULGIL: 7-23
ON THIS DAY
1860 The Sydney Morning Herald reports that gold has been found at Lambing Flat, later the scene of Australia's largest anti-Chinese riots.
1906 Central Railway Station in Sydney is opened.
1914 World War One begins.
1956 Elvis Presley releases 'Hound Dog'.
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
LOTTO
Monday Lotto Draw: 3996
Winning numbers: 40, 24, 17, 1, 12, 4
Supps: 8, 15
Division 1: $1,000,000.00
Division 2: $3,801.15
Division 3: $398.20
Division 4: $22.90
Division 5: $11.85
Division 6: $10.25
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Changes for Maclean interchange opening From Tuesday, there will be three nights and four days of work at the Maclean interchange to remove traffic barriers, carry out asphalting and line marking for the upcoming traffic change. Read more here
Clarence Valley's unsolved missing persons As part of National Missing Persons Week let's take a moment to remember those who disappeared from our region. See them here
Major Grafton sewer work fix an ongoing issue A sewer main that collapsed in Grafton earlier this year due to heavy rain will be repaired in the coming weeks. Read more here
Man faces court for violent assault on partner A South Australian man who subjected his partner to "a significant act of violence" while staying at a South Grafton caravan park has faced court. Read more here
FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 111.9
Diesel: 115.9
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 123.0
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 125.9
United Grafton
E10: 114.7
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 121.7
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 123.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 120.9
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 117.5
Diesel: 119.0
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 117.7
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 121.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 134.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 126.9
Diesel: 129.9