Daily Catch-up: August 4, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 6-24

YAMBA: 10-23

MACLEAN: 8-24

COPMANHURST: 6-23

WOOLI: 9-22

BARYULGIL: 7-23

FUNERAL NOTICES

Allan Francis Carr

ON THIS DAY

1860 The Sydney Morning Herald reports that gold has been found at Lambing Flat, later the scene of Australia's largest anti-Chinese riots.

1906 Central Railway Station in Sydney is opened.

1914 World War One begins.

1956 Elvis Presley releases 'Hound Dog'.

LOTTO

Monday Lotto Draw: 3996

Winning numbers: 40, 24, 17, 1, 12, 4

Supps: 8, 15

Division 1: $1,000,000.00

Division 2: $3,801.15

Division 3: $398.20

Division 4: $22.90

Division 5: $11.85

Division 6: $10.25

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Changes for Maclean interchange opening From Tuesday, there will be three nights and four days of work at the Maclean interchange to remove traffic barriers, carry out asphalting and line marking for the upcoming traffic change. Read more here

Clarence Valley's unsolved missing persons As part of National Missing Persons Week let's take a moment to remember those who disappeared from our region. See them here

Major Grafton sewer work fix an ongoing issue A sewer main that collapsed in Grafton earlier this year due to heavy rain will be repaired in the coming weeks. Read more here

Man faces court for violent assault on partner A South Australian man who subjected his partner to "a significant act of violence" while staying at a South Grafton caravan park has faced court. Read more here

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 111.9

Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 123.0

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 123.9

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 125.9

United Grafton

E10: 114.7

Unleaded: 116.7

Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 115.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 123.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 120.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 115.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 117.5

Diesel: 119.0

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 117.7

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 121.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 134.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 122.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 126.9

Diesel: 129.9