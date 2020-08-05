Daily Catch-up: August 5, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 3-23

YAMBA: 10-22

MACLEAN: 9-21

COPMANHURST: 3-23

WOOLI: 12-19

BARYULGIL: 9-22

FUNERAL NOTICES

Allan Francis Carr

ON THIS DAY

910 The last major Danish army to raid England for nearly a century is defeated at the Battle of Tettenhall by the allied forces of Mercia and Wessex, led by King Edward the Elder and Æthelred, Lord of the Mercians.

1305 William Wallace, who led the Scottish resistance against England, is captured by the English near Glasgow and transported to London where he is put on trial and executed.

1884 The cornerstone for the Statue of Liberty is laid on Bedloe's Island (now Liberty Island) in New York Harbor.

1926 Harry Houdini performs his greatest feat, spending 91 minutes underwater in a sealed tank before escaping.

1962 American actress Marilyn Monroe is found dead at her home from a drug overdose.

LOTTO

Oz Lotto draw: 1381

Winning numbers: 32, 34, 41, 33, 36, 25, 29

Supps: 3, 4

Division 1: Jackpotted

Division 2: $17,156.55

Division 3: $4,665.20

Division 4: $536.55

Division 5: $54.55

Division 6: $28.15

Division 7: $18

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Grafton Jacaranda Festival postponed Grafton's biggest event on the social calendar is the latest casualty of the evolving COVID-19 situation. The Grafton Jacaranda Festival Committee met with sponsors, stakeholders, queen candidates and members via an online Zoom meeting this evening to announce the Jacaranda Festival will not take place this year. Read the full story here.

Maclean interchange gets opening date The Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade is continuing its streak of openings with the Maclean interchange to fully open to traffic tonight. Read the full story here.

Alleged thief caught on camera Coffs/Clarence Police District have released images of a man they believe can help inquiries into an alleged shoplifting incident. Read the full story here.

Rare property with 4km views A 2,202ha property at Buccarumbi is up for auction in what Farrell McCrohon Stock & Station Agent selling agent Jojo Newby said is tightly held. Read the full story here.

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 111.9

Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 123.0

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 123.9

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 125.9

United Grafton

E10: 114.7

Unleaded: 116.7

Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 115.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 123.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 120.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 115.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 117.5

Diesel: 119.0

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 117.7

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 121.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 122.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 126.9

Diesel: 129.9