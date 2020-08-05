Daily Catch-up: August 5, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 3-23
- YAMBA: 10-22
- MACLEAN: 9-21
- COPMANHURST: 3-23
- WOOLI: 12-19
- BARYULGIL: 9-22
FUNERAL NOTICES
ON THIS DAY
910 The last major Danish army to raid England for nearly a century is defeated at the Battle of Tettenhall by the allied forces of Mercia and Wessex, led by King Edward the Elder and Æthelred, Lord of the Mercians.
1305 William Wallace, who led the Scottish resistance against England, is captured by the English near Glasgow and transported to London where he is put on trial and executed.
1884 The cornerstone for the Statue of Liberty is laid on Bedloe's Island (now Liberty Island) in New York Harbor.
1926 Harry Houdini performs his greatest feat, spending 91 minutes underwater in a sealed tank before escaping.
1962 American actress Marilyn Monroe is found dead at her home from a drug overdose.
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
LOTTO
Oz Lotto draw: 1381
Winning numbers: 32, 34, 41, 33, 36, 25, 29
Supps: 3, 4
Division 1: Jackpotted
Division 2: $17,156.55
Division 3: $4,665.20
Division 4: $536.55
Division 5: $54.55
Division 6: $28.15
Division 7: $18
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Grafton Jacaranda Festival postponed Grafton's biggest event on the social calendar is the latest casualty of the evolving COVID-19 situation. The Grafton Jacaranda Festival Committee met with sponsors, stakeholders, queen candidates and members via an online Zoom meeting this evening to announce the Jacaranda Festival will not take place this year. Read the full story here.
Maclean interchange gets opening date The Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade is continuing its streak of openings with the Maclean interchange to fully open to traffic tonight. Read the full story here.
Alleged thief caught on camera Coffs/Clarence Police District have released images of a man they believe can help inquiries into an alleged shoplifting incident. Read the full story here.
Rare property with 4km views A 2,202ha property at Buccarumbi is up for auction in what Farrell McCrohon Stock & Station Agent selling agent Jojo Newby said is tightly held. Read the full story here.
FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 111.9
Diesel: 115.9
Whiporie General Store Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 123.0
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 125.9
United Grafton
E10: 114.7
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 121.7
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 123.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 120.9
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 117.5
Diesel: 119.0
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 117.7
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 121.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 126.9
Diesel: 129.9