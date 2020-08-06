Daily Catch-up: August 6, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 3-21
- YAMBA: 9-19
- MACLEAN: 6-19
- COPMANHURST: 3-20
- WOOLI: 7-17
- BARYULGIL: 5-24
ON THIS DAY
1915 The August Offensive at Gallipoli commences.
1945 The first atomic bomb is dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima.
1965 US President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Voting Rights Act prohibiting voting discrimination against minorities.
1991 Tim Berners-Lee releases files describing his idea for the World Wide Web. WWW debuts as a publicly available service on the Internet.
LOTTO
Wednesday Lotto Draw: 3997
Winning numbers: 40, 18, 11, 14, 10, 39
Supps: 34, 23
Division 1: $1,000,000.00
Division 2: $8,110.75
Division 3: $461.80
Division 4: $27.35
Division 5: $14.85
Division 6: $11.95
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
20 years on, still no sign of Jasmine Will the family of missing Grafton teenager Jasmine Morris ever learn what happened to their treasured daughter, sister, niece and cousin? Read more here
Bobcat wins July sports award The Maclean Bobcats have been on a roll and one man has risen above the pack so far in 2020. Find out here
Blame drivers, not road for regional death toll Despite smaller population numbers, rural road fatalities make up two-thirds of the annual Australian road death count. Read more here
EXPLAINED: Why Jacaranda Festival was postponed Grafton's beacon of hope for a return to normality faded with the cancellation of its annual spring floral festival. Read more here
FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 111.9
Diesel: 115.9
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 123.0
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 125.9
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 123.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 120.9
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 117.5
Diesel: 119.0
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 117.7
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 121.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 123.7
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 126.9
Diesel: 129.9