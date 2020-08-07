Menu
Daily Catch-up: August 7, 2020

Jenna Thompson
by
7th Aug 2020 7:30 AM
WEATHER

  • GRAFTON: 7-11 (chance of showers around lunchtime)
  • YAMBA: 12-21 (chance of showers around lunchtime)
  • MACLEAN: 11-19 (chance of showers around lunchtime)
  • COPMANHURST: 9-17 (chance of showers around lunchtime)
  • WOOLI: 11-18 (chance of showers around lunchtime)
  • BARYULGIL: 11-15 (chance of showers late morning)

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Janice Dunning

Ray Lickiss

Roy Houston

Allan Francis Carr

Lorraine Archer

 

ON THIS DAY

1428 Valais witch trial proceedings begin in Valais Canton, Switzerland, first organized witch trials

1928 Dingo hunter Frederick Brooks is killed, sparking the Coniston Massacre of Australian Aborigines.

1933 The Iraqi Government slaughters over 3,000 Assyrians in the village of Sumail. The day becomes known as Assyrian Martyrs Day.

1955 Tokyo Telecommunications Engineering, the precursor to Sony, begins selling its first transistor radios in Japan

 

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

LOTTO

Powerball Lotto Draw: 1264

Winning numbers: 14, 23, 5, 18, 33, 27, 7

P'Ball: 7

Division 1: Jackpotted

Division 2: $74,929.75

Division 3: $4,292.85

Division 4: $395.20

Division 5: $132.10

Division 6: $60.60

Division 7: $38.25

Division 8: $15.70

Division 9: $9.95

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Police make another arrest in connection to ice drug ring Coffs/Clarence Police District crime manager Detective Chief Inspector Guy Flaherty said detectives and uniformed police from Grafton Police stopped a B-double travelling from Sydney to Brisbane. Read more here

Clarence Valley's airport to fly again Grafton's airport will take off again as REX airlines made the decision to recommence flights. Read more here

Live music returns to the Con Find out how you can hear their Visiting Artist concerts live either in-person or online. Read more here

VIDEO: Your first look at open Maclean Interchange Get a first-person tour of all the new ins and outs as new highway connection opens to traffic. Read more here

 

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 111.9
Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 123.0

United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 118.9

GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9

United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 125.9

Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 123.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 119.9

BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 117.5
Diesel: 119.0

Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 117.7
Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 121.9

BP Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9

Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9

United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 123.7

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9

Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9

 

Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 126.9
Diesel: 129.9

daily catchup fuel funeral notices weather
Grafton Daily Examiner

