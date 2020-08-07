Daily Catch-up: August 7, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 7-11 (chance of showers around lunchtime)

YAMBA: 12-21 (chance of showers around lunchtime)

MACLEAN: 11-19 (chance of showers around lunchtime)

COPMANHURST: 9-17 (chance of showers around lunchtime)

WOOLI: 11-18 (chance of showers around lunchtime)

BARYULGIL: 11-15 (chance of showers late morning)

FUNERAL NOTICES

Janice Dunning

Ray Lickiss

Roy Houston

Allan Francis Carr

Lorraine Archer

ON THIS DAY

1428 Valais witch trial proceedings begin in Valais Canton, Switzerland, first organized witch trials

1928 Dingo hunter Frederick Brooks is killed, sparking the Coniston Massacre of Australian Aborigines.

1933 The Iraqi Government slaughters over 3,000 Assyrians in the village of Sumail. The day becomes known as Assyrian Martyrs Day.

1955 Tokyo Telecommunications Engineering, the precursor to Sony, begins selling its first transistor radios in Japan

LOTTO

Powerball Lotto Draw: 1264

Winning numbers: 14, 23, 5, 18, 33, 27, 7

P'Ball: 7

Division 1: Jackpotted

Division 2: $74,929.75

Division 3: $4,292.85

Division 4: $395.20

Division 5: $132.10

Division 6: $60.60

Division 7: $38.25

Division 8: $15.70

Division 9: $9.95

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 111.9

Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 123.0

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 118.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 123.9

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 125.9

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 115.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 123.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 119.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 115.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 117.5

Diesel: 119.0

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 117.7

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 121.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 123.7

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 122.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 126.9

Diesel: 129.9