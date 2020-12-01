Daily Catch-up: December 1, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 20-35

YAMBA: 22-26

MACLEAN: 21-30

COPMANHURST: 19-34

WOOLI: 22-26

BARYULGIL: 22-39

FUNERAL NOTICES

Karen Maria McArthur

Late of Coutts Crossing. Passed away 24th November, 2020 after a brief illness. Relatives and friends of Karen are invited to attend a gathering of celebration of her life, to be held at the Alumy Creek Reserve on Lawrence Road, Tuesday 1st December, 2020, commencing at 10.30am. A private cremation will follow.

Peter Anthony Higham (Pedro)

Late of Woodburn, passed away on November 15, 2020 aged 50 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Peter's funeral service to be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner St, South Grafton on Wednesday, December 2, at 11am.

Suzanne Lorrain McPherson (nee Trudgett) Late of South Grafton, passed away with loving family by her side, on November 26, 2020 aged 63 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Sue's graveside funeral service to be held at the Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton, on Friday, December 4 at 10.30am.

Bruce Edward Marker

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts, we announce the loss of our beloved husband, dad and grumpa. He left with his girls by his side and he is now fishing and having a beer in the stars. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bruce's funeral service to be held at Strontian Park, Great Marlow Rd, Great Marlow, on Tuesday, December 1 at 10am.

David Keith McIntosh

Formerly of Grafton and Iluka. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Mareeba Aged Care, Maclean. Relatives and friends of the late Keith McIntosh are respectfully invited to attend his memorial service to be held at the Grafton Presbyterian Church, 116 Oliver St, Grafton, Tuesday, December 1 at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

1876 Aboriginal stockman Sam Isaacs and teenager Grace Bussell rescue about 40 people from a stricken steamship off Western Australia.



1913 Ford Motor Company institutes world's 1st moving assembly line for the Model T Ford.



1987 Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen is forced to resign as Queensland's longest-serving Premier.



2004 Two years after being destroyed by bushfires, Mount Stromlo Observatory in the ACT becomes fully operational again.

Monday Lotto

Draw: 4030

Winning numbers: 31, 38, 42, 13, 5, 9

Supps: 1, 30

Division 1: $1,000,000.00

Division 2: $6,875.50

Division 3: $504.30

Division 4: $27.35

Division 5: $15.15

Division 6: $11.20

