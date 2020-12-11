Daily Catch-up: December 11, 2020

WEATHER

Partly cloudy. Slight (20%) chance of a shower near the coast. Light winds becoming easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late afternoon then becoming light in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

GRAFTON: 17-24

MACLEAN: 20-24

YAMBA: 18-24

COPMANHURST: 19-23

WOOLI: 19-23

BARYULGIL: 19-23

FUNERAL NOTICES

Campbell Burns Timmins

Late of Coledale, passed away on December 4, 2020 aged 50. Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to attend Campbell's funeral service to be held at Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St, Grafton, on Friday, December 11 at 1.30pm.

Lorraine Daphine Randall

Late of Maclean, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2020 aged 84 years. A funeral service to farewell and to celebrate Lorraine's life will be held at Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Brooms Head Rd, Townsend, on Friday, December 11 at 12pm.

Phillip Edward Allison

Late of Grafton, passed away December 6, 2020 aged 72 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a celebration for the life of Phil to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St, Grafton, on December 11 at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

1792 - Captain Arthur Phillip, first Governor of the New South Wales colony, returns to England.

1931 - The Statute of Westminster gives complete legislative independence to countries of the British Commonwealth.

2015 - Australian naturalist and controversial conservationist Harry Butler dies.

WEDNESDAY LOTTO

Draw: 1282

Winning numbers: 14, 8, 19, 20, 11, 9, 4

Powerball: 19

Division 1: Jackpotted

Division 2: $40,741.25

Division 3: $3,227.45

Division 4: $373.25

Division 5: $128.60

Division 6: $61.90

Division 7: $38.15

Division 8: $16.00

Division 9: $10.20

