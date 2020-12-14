Daily Catch-up: December 14, 2020

WEATHER

**** LATEST WEATHER AND FLOOD WARNING INFORMATION ****

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting intense rainfall along the NSW North Coast today, with up to 200mm expected to cause flash flooding in parts of the Northern Rivers.

There are currently severe weather, marine wind and hazardous surf warnings in place, with moderate flood warnings for the Tweed and Wilsons rivers, minor to moderate flood warning for Bellinger River, minor flood warning for Brunwick River and Marshalls Creek and flood watch for all other Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers catchments.

Local forecast: Cloudy. Very high (near 100%) chance of rain. Rain heavy at times. The chance of a thunderstorm. Winds SE 25 to 40 km/h turning E 20 to 30 km/h in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

GRAFTON: 18-24

MACLEAN: 18-24

YAMBA: 19-25

COPMANHURST: 17-24

WOOLI: 18-23

BARYULGIL: 17-23

DELICIOUS LOCAL

Vote in our online poll to help Matt Preston find Australia's Christmas butcher. Click here to help one of our Clarence Valley locals get some national fame.

LISTEN TO ON THE FRONTLINE

The Daily Examiner has created a new podcast (audio documentary) that reveals the first hand experiences of our local RFS volunteers during the Clarence Valley's horrific 2019 bushfire season.

CLICK HERE to listen to the latest episode.

If you have an iPhone you can listen and subscribe (for free) to the podcast series. Simply search 'On The Frontline' in the Apple Podcasts app and subscribe.

FUNERAL NOTICES

No new funeral notices.

ON THIS DAY

1287 - Zuiderzee seawall collapses during St. Lucia's Flood in Northwest Netherlands resulting in the loss of over 50,000 lives. Fifth largest recorded flood in history

1900 - Max Planck presents the quantum theory at the Physics Society in Berlin.

1911 - Roald Amundsen and four others discover the South Pole.

1946 - The United Nations adopt a disarmament resolution prohibiting the A-Bomb.

2012 - At Sandy Hook Elementary School, Newtown, Connecticut, 20 children and six adults are shot to death by a 20-year-old gunman who then commits suicide.

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

SATURDAY LOTTO

Draw: 4111

Winning numbers: 40, 35, 38, 16, 14, 43

Powerball: 33, 1

Division 1: $883,981.39

Division 2: $15,163.60

Division 3: $1,052.55

Division 4: $31.45

Division 5: $18.40

Division 6: $9.60

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

POLICE are appealing for information as an investigation continues into the stabbing of a man during a brawl in Yamba. About 9pm on Saturday, December 12 officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were called to Coldstream St, Yamba, following reports a man had been assaulted. Read more

NSW has had a long history of shark attacks and the North Coast has been the most recent hot spot. Check out the complete list of NSW shark attacks in our INTERACTIVE MAP.

IT'S the club no-one wants to be a member of, but it is growing every year. Bite Club was originally set up by Dave Pearson after he was attacked by a shark at Crowdy Head on the mid north coast on March 23, 2011. The club now has over 500 members consisting of survivors, relatives of those who died, family members and first responders. Meet the Clarence Valley's 'Bite Club' members

SPORT

FEW could argue cricketer Shaun Simpson's astonishing record this season deserves the KFC Player of the Week accolade. The Westlawn batsman is yet to be dismissed after eight rounds of the 3rd Grade competition, having so far punched out a total of 231 runs. But run scoring feats aside, the biggest satisfaction for the 38-year-old has been helping pave the future for the next crop of cricketers in the Clarence. Read more