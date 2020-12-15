Daily Catch-up: December 15, 2020

WEATHER

**** LATEST WEATHER AND FLOOD WARNING INFORMATION ****

Issued 3am, Tuesday December 15

Minor flooding is occurring along the Orara River at Glenreagh.

Heavy rainfall is forecast to continue early Tuesday morning which may result in moderate flooding at Glenreagh and Coutts Crossing.

A Severe Weather Warning is current for the Northern Rivers and Mid North Coast.

Orara River:

Minor flooding is occurring along the Orara River at Glenreagh where moderate flooding may occur Tuesday morning.

A moderate peak is likely in the Orara River at Glenreagh Automatic Gauge around 07:00 am Tuesday.

A moderate peak is likely in the Orara River at Glenreagh Bridge (manual flood gauge) around 08:00 am Tuesday.

The Orara River at Coutts Crossing is expected to exceed the minor flood level (5.00m) around midday Tuesday. The river level may reach the moderate flood level (9.00 m) around midday Wednesday.

Local forecast: Cloudy. High (80%) chance of showers. Rain and showers heavy at times in the morning and early afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm. Winds northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light in the morning then becoming east to northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

GRAFTON: 21-28

YAMBA: 21-26

MACLEAN: 21-28

COPMANHURST: 20-27

WOOLI: 21-26

BARYULGIL: 21-28

DELICIOUS LOCAL

FUNERAL NOTICES

Geoffrey Carl Power

Late of St. Catherine's Villa, Grafton. Passed away peacefully on December 12, 2020 aged 91 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Geoffrey's funeral service to be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria St, Grafton, on Thursday, December 17 at 1.30pm.

Dennis Paul Smith

Formerly of Burpengary East, QLD. Late of Grafton. Passed away on December 11, 2020 aged 67 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral for the repose of his soul to be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria Street, Grafton, on Thursday, December 17 at 11am.

Kenneth Bruce (Randall) Hickling



Passed away peacefully aged 55 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ken's funeral service to be held at the Presbyterian Church, Church Street, Maclean, on Friday, December 18 at 1pm.

Barry William Hall



Late of Junction Hill, passed away on December 11, 2020 aged 86 years. A private cremation has been held and a memorial service in honour of Barry's life will be held on Saturday, December 19 at 1pm over Zoom conference only. The following details can be used to login:

ID: 4216065582

PASSCODE: Barry Hall

For more information please call Riverview Funeral Homes on 6642 4406.

ON THIS DAY

1810 Governor Lachlan Macquarie introduces a building code into the New South Wales colony.

2000 The infamous Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine is permanently shut down.

2001 The Leaning Tower of Pisa is reopened after extensive restoration work to correct too much lean.

2014 Sydney, Australia, is gripped by a siege that lasts almost 17 hours and leaves three dead.

MONDAY LOTTO

Draw: 4034

Winning numbers: 5, 40, 44, 23, 22, 20

Powerball: 13, 39

Division 1: $1,000,000.00

Division 2: $490.75

Division 3: $1,052.55

Division 4: $25.60

Division 5: $14.50

Division 6: $11.85

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

POLICE are continuing to appeal for information over to a violent brawl in Yamba over the weekend that saw a man stabbed in the stomach.

IN just three days, rivers that had been reduced to light flow have swelled in the Orara Valley. Take a look at the video footage.

THE Carrs Drive roundabout in Yamba has caused significant traffic delays over the past week, with waits of more than 10 minutes in each direction.

GRAFTON will soon open its first new preschool in more than two decades, providing permanent employment for at least six people and daily care for 20 children.