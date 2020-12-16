Daily Catch-up: December 16, 2020

WEATHER

Local forecast: Cloudy. Very high (90%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly heavy. Light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

GRAFTON: 20-26

YAMBA: 21-26

MACLEAN: 21-26

COPMANHURST: 19-26

WOOLI: 21-25

BARYULGIL: 21-29

LATEST BOM WEATHER WARNING:

Moderate Flood Warning for the Orara River at Glenreagh and Coutts Crossing

Issued at 5:59am on Wednesday 16 December 2020

MODERATE FLOODING OCCURRING AT GLENREAGH AND COUTTS CROSSING.

Flood waters have peaked at Glenreagh with moderate flooding. Moderate flooding is occurring at Coutts Crossing with further rises expected.

A Severe Weather Warning is current for parts of the Northern Rivers and Mid North Coast.

Orara River:

Moderate flooding is occurring along the Orara River at Glenreagh and Coutts Crossing.

The Orara River at Glenreagh Automatic Gauge is currently at 10.08 metres and falling with moderate flooding.

The Orara River at Glenreagh Bridge (manual flood gauge) peaked near 8.10 metres around 08:00 pm Tuesday with moderate flooding.

The Orara River at Coutts Crossing is likely to peak near 10.50 m Wednesday afternoon with moderate flooding.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Geoffrey Carl Power

Late of St. Catherine's Villa, Grafton. Passed away peacefully on December 12, 2020 aged 91 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Geoffrey's funeral service to be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria St, Grafton, on Thursday, December 17 at 1.30pm.

Dennis Paul Smith

Formerly of Burpengary East, QLD. Late of Grafton. Passed away on December 11, 2020 aged 67 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral for the repose of his soul to be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria Street, Grafton, on Thursday, December 17 at 11am.

Kenneth Bruce (Randall) Hickling



Passed away peacefully aged 55 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ken's funeral service to be held at the Presbyterian Church, Church Street, Maclean, on Friday, December 18 at 1pm.

Barry William Hall



Late of Junction Hill, passed away on December 11, 2020 aged 86 years. A private cremation has been held and a memorial service in honour of Barry's life will be held on Saturday, December 19 at 1pm over Zoom conference only. The following details can be used to login:

ID: 4216065582

PASSCODE: Barry Hall

For more information please call Riverview Funeral Homes on 6642 4406.

ON THIS DAY

1824 Hume and Hovell mistakenly arrive at Corio Bay, instead of Westernport Bay.

1845 Thomas Mitchell departs Orange, New South Wales, in search of a great river flowing to the Gulf of Carpentaria.

1860 Burke makes the fateful decision to push on to the Gulf from Cooper Creek, despite waterless country and searing summer heat.

1997 700 people, mostly children, are hospitalised following the broadcast of a cartoon which triggers 'Nintendo epilepsy'.

OZ LOTTO

Draw: 1400

Winning numbers: 26, 42, 39, 6, 21, 29, 25

Supps: 25, 19

Division 1: Jackpotted to draw 1401

Division 2: $102,572.90

Division 3: $7,542.15

Division 4: $437.95

Division 5: $57.65

Division 6: $27.25

Division 7: $16.30

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

THE Jacaranda Festival will have a new roof over its head next year as they push forward into a new year. Read more

THE Orara River is in moderate flood but won't be peaking anytime soon at Glenreagh as the continuing deluge continues to spread out over agricultural land. Read more

The Daily Examiner's latest podcast series has reached over 10,000 listens since it first launched last month. Have a listen here

THE dedication of Northern Heat squad members was on display in Armidale over the weekend when the AFL North Coast representative team had to contend with 14C and misty rain for their weekly training session. Read more