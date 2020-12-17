Daily Catch-up: December 17, 2020

WEATHER

Local forecast: Cloudy. High chance of showers, becoming less likely this evening. The chance of a thunderstorm. Winds NE 15 to 25km/h turning N 15 to 20km/h during the afternoon and evening. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

GRAFTON: 21-29

YAMBA: 22-27

MACLEAN: 22-26

COPMANHURST: 21-29

WOOLI: 22-25

BARYULGIL: 21-26

LATEST BOM WEATHER WARNING:

Moderate Flood Warning for the Orara River at Coutts Crossing

Issued at 3:45 am EDT on Thursday December 17 2020

MODERATE FLOODING OCCURRING AT COUTTS CROSSING

Moderate flooding is occurring at Coutts Crossing which peaked early Wednesday. Minor flooding is occurring at Glenreagh and river levels continue to fall.

Orara River:

Moderate flooding is occurring at Coutts Crossing and minor flooding is occurring at Glenreagh.

Manual river level recordings are not currently available to confirm that Coutts Crossing peaked at 10.90 metres with moderate flooding. The peak was forecast to occur 10pm Wednesday.

Final Flood Warning for the Clarence River at Grafton, Ulmarra and Maclean.

Issued at 3:27am EDT on Thursday December 17 2020

THE CLARENCE RIVER AT GRAFTON HAS FALLEN BELOW THE MINOR FLOOD LEVEL

The Clarence River at Grafton fell below the minor flood level (2.10 metres) around midnight Wednesday. Ulmarra and Maclean peaked below the minor flood levels.

Clarence River:

No further flooding is expected in the Clarence River.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Bruce Henry Leonard

Stalwart of Grafton Basketball, 21/5/1941-14/12/2020. Relatives and friends of Bruce are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Duke St Grafton on Saturday December 19, at 11am. To assist with social distancing restrictions the service will be live streamed on the day at the Bruce Leonard Pavilion, Powell St Grafton. Please register your attendance at this link.

Graeme Neil Lloyd

Late of St. Catherine's Villa, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2020 aged 70 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Graeme's funeral service, to be held at Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St, Grafton on Saturday, December 19 at 9am.

Dorothea Merle O'Shea (nee Handebo)

Formerly of Glen Innes, late of South Grafton, passed suddenly on December 14, 2020 aged 78 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dorothea's graveside funeral service, to be held at Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton on Monday December 21 at 11am.

Betty May Dean

Late of Grafton, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2020 aged 85 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Betty's funeral service to be held at Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver Street, Grafton, on Friday, December 18 at 10am.

Geoffrey Carl Power

Late of St. Catherine's Villa, Grafton. Passed away peacefully on December 12, 2020 aged 91 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Geoffrey's funeral service to be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria St, Grafton, on Thursday, December 17 at 1.30pm.

Dennis Paul Smith

Formerly of Burpengary East, QLD. Late of Grafton. Passed away on December 11, 2020 aged 67 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral for the repose of his soul to be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria Street, Grafton, on Thursday, December 17 at 11am.

Kenneth Bruce (Randall) Hickling



Passed away peacefully aged 55 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ken's funeral service to be held at the Presbyterian Church, Church Street, Maclean, on Friday, December 18 at 1pm.

Barry William Hall



Late of Junction Hill, passed away on December 11, 2020 aged 86 years. A private cremation has been held and a memorial service in honour of Barry's life will be held on Saturday, December 19 at 1pm over Zoom conference only. The following details can be used to login:

ID: 4216065582

PASSCODE: Barry Hall

For more information please call Riverview Funeral Homes on 6642 4406.

ON THIS DAY

1538 King Henry VIII is excommunicated from the Catholic Church, paving the way for him to establish a new Christian denomination.

1903 The Wright brothers make the first sustained, controlled flights in a powered aircraft.

1918 Protestors march on Government House in the Northern Territory in an event later described as the Darwin Rebellion.

1967 Australian Prime Minister Harold Holt goes missing whilst swimming at Portsea, Victoria.

Set For Life

Draw: 1959

Winning numbers: 30, 1, 29, 15, 6, 33, 42

Supps: 21, 24

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $5000 a month for a year

Division 3: $1247.30

Division 4: $115.05

Division 5: $35.60

Division 6: $21.35

Division 7: $11.50

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

A PROPOSAL to convert the Woombah Woods Caravan Park site into a manufactured homes estate has been passed by Clarence Valley Council. Read more here.

GRAFTON has already experienced its wettest December on record dating back to 1867. After the third driest November on record (7mm), by 2pm Tuesday Grafton had received 304.6mm of rain in December. Read more here.

A STALWART of the Grafton sporting community is being remembered as a man who led the way for his sport in the town. Bruce Leonard passed away on Monday at the age of 79 and his death has been felt in the basketball community both here and across the nation. Read more here.