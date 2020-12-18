Daily Catch-up: December 18, 2020

WEATHER

Local forecast: Partly cloudy. Medium chance of showers, most likely this afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds becoming N 15 to 25km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures 29 to 34.

GRAFTON: 21-34

YAMBA: 22-29

MACLEAN: 21-30

COPMANHURST: 21-34

WOOLI: 22-28

BARYULGIL: 21-32

LATEST BOM WEATHER WARNING:

Moderate Flood Warning for the Orara River at Coutts Crossing

Issued at 4.20pm EDT on Thursday December 17 2020

MODERATE FLOODING OCCURRING AT COUTTS CROSSING

Moderate flooding is easing slowly at Coutts Crossing which peaked on Wednesday. While river levels at Glenreagh have fallen below the minor flood level.

Orara River:

Moderate flooding continues to ease at Coutts Crossing.

River levels at Coutts Crossing are expected to remain above the moderate flood level until late Friday.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Bruce Henry Leonard

Stalwart of Grafton Basketball, 21/5/1941-14/12/2020. Relatives and friends of Bruce are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Duke St Grafton on Saturday December 19, at 11am. To assist with social distancing restrictions the service will be live streamed on the day at the Bruce Leonard Pavilion, Powell St Grafton. Please register your attendance at this link.

Graeme Neil Lloyd

Late of St. Catherine's Villa, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2020 aged 70 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Graeme's funeral service, to be held at Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St, Grafton on Saturday, December 19 at 9am.

Dorothea Merle O'Shea (nee Handebo)

Formerly of Glen Innes, late of South Grafton, passed suddenly on December 14, 2020 aged 78 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dorothea's graveside funeral service, to be held at Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton on Monday December 21 at 11am.

Betty May Dean

Late of Grafton, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2020 aged 85 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Betty's funeral service to be held at Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver Street, Grafton, on Friday, December 18 at 10am.

Kenneth Bruce (Randall) Hickling



Passed away peacefully aged 55 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ken's funeral service to be held at the Presbyterian Church, Church Street, Maclean, on Friday, December 18 at 1pm.

Barry William Hall



Late of Junction Hill, passed away on December 11, 2020 aged 86 years. A private cremation has been held and a memorial service in honour of Barry's life will be held on Saturday, December 19 at 1pm over Zoom conference only. The following details can be used to login:

ID: 4216065582

PASSCODE: Barry Hall

For more information please call Riverview Funeral Homes on 6642 4406.

ON THIS DAY

1865 Slavery is abolished in the United States of America.

1894 Women in South Australia unofficially gain the right to vote.

1912 The skull of Piltdown Man, the fraudulent and so-called missing link between ape and man, is unveiled to the public.

Powerball

Draw: 1283

Winning numbers: 29, 4, 17, 16, 33, 5, 9

P'ball: 13

Division 1: $20,000,000

Division 2: $114,951.65

Division 3: $4683.20

Division 4: $470.45

Division 5: $159.05

Division 6: $71.25

Division 7: $43.95

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has told of the relief he has opening the Pacific Highway upgrade after hearing the horror stories of the notorious black spot in his youth. Read more.

A SERIAL conman and child sex offender has faced court after he was busted in NSW for contravening the restrictions of a child sex offender prohibition order by signing up to dating websites using fake names. Read more.

YAMBA Golf & Country Club will soon be able to enjoy greener greens and a better irrigated course, thanks to a $250,000 NSW Government grant announced yesterday. Read more.