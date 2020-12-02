Daily Catch-up: December 2, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 19-34

YAMBA: 21-28

MACLEAN: 20-32

COPMANHURST: 19-34

WOOLI: 19-28

BARYULGIL: 19-39

FUNERAL NOTICES

Peter Anthony Higham (Pedro)

Late of Woodburn, passed away on November 15, 2020 aged 50 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Peter's funeral service to be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner St, South Grafton on Wednesday, December 2, at 11am.

Suzanne Lorrain McPherson (nee Trudgett) Late of South Grafton, passed away with loving family by her side, on November 26, 2020 aged 63 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Sue's graveside funeral service to be held at the Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton, on Friday, December 4 at 10.30am.

ON THIS DAY

1642 Members of Tasman's crew become the first Europeans to set foot on Van Diemen's Land - later renamed Tasmania.

1926 Film director and producer Alfred Hitchcock marries director Alma Reville at Brompton Oratory in London.

1927 1st Model A Ford sold, for $385.

1970 The numbat is officially listed as endangered.

1976 Fidel Castro becomes President of Cuba, replacing Osvaldo Dorticós Torrado.

Oz Lotto

Draw: 1398

Winning numbers: 6, 38, 4, 11, 37, 16, 21

Supps: 8, 42

Division 1: Jackpots to draw 1399

Division 2: $27,388.00

Division 3: $5,245.30

Division 4: $358.00

Division 5: $51.20

Division 6: $25.40

Division 7: $15/50

IT'S about the time of year when our kids get their report card sent home, and Clarence Valley Council has released their annual report to show what they've done for the past financial year. Read more

THE following offenders were convicted before magistrate Kathy Crittenden in Maclean Local Court. Read more

THE applicant of a James Creek 342-lot subdivision has responded to community concerns regarding a lack of adequate infrastructure and transport. Read more