Daily Catch-up: December 21, 2020

Local forecast: Partly cloudy. Medium chance of showers, most likely this afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds becoming N 15 to 25km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures 29 to 34.

GRAFTON: 22-28

YAMBA: 23-27

MACLEAN: 21-27

COPMANHURST: 21-28

WOOLI: 21-26

BARYULGIL: 22-28

Minor Flood Warning for the Orara River

at Coutts Crossing

Issued at 9:24 am EDT on Sunday 20 December 2020

Flood Warning Number: 30

MINOR FLOODING OCCURRING AT COUTTS CROSSING

River levels are slowly falling along the Orara River at Coutts Crossing.

Orara River:

Minor flooding is occurring along the Orara River at Coutts Crossing.

The Orara River at Coutts Crossing is currently at 7.20 metres and falling with minor flooding. The Orara River at Coutts Crossing is expected to remain above the minor flood level (5.00 m) during Sunday.

Marcelle "Joan" Stratton

Late of St Catherine's Villa. Passed away December 13, aged 93 years. Close family & friends are respectfully invited to attend Joan's Funeral Service to be held at the graveside, Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Road, South Grafton Tuesday, December 22 commencing at 10am.

Norma Betty Creighton

Late of Dougherty Villa Grafton. Passed away December 18, aged 95 years. A private cremation will be held.

Dorothea Merle O'Shea (nee Handebo)

Formerly of Glen Innes, late of South Grafton, passed suddenly on December 14, 2020 aged 78 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dorothea's graveside funeral service, to be held at Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton on Monday December 21 at 11am.

1620 - The Pilgrim ship 'Mayflower' arrives at Plymouth Rock in North America.

1817 - Governor Macquarie recommends the use of the name 'Australia' instead of New Holland for the continent.

1894 - The South Australian government becomes one of the first in the world to grant women the right to vote.

1988 - Pan Am Flight 103 explodes over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing 270.

Saturday Lotto

Draw: 4113

Winning numbers: 16, 35, 9, 39, 41, 26

P'ball: 33, 13

Division 1: $1,536,073.95

Division 2: $13,373.05

Division 3: $1,013.95

Division 4: $30.80

Division 5: $17.05

Division 6: $9.50

Family, friends and colleagues have paid tribute to the late Bruce Leonard, the stalwart of the Grafton sporting community who died on Monday. Read more

CLARENCE Valley councillors will face a difficult task in the new year when they decide if a landowner can subdivide and sell parcels of a Yamba waterway. Find out more

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced tighter restrictions on NSW residents following the southern state recording 30 new cases of coronavirus. More info here