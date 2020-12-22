Daily Catch-up: December 22, 2020

Have you been following The Daily Examiner's Power 30 of the Most Influential People in the Clarence Valley in 2020?

Here's the list so far:

30: Ron Bell/Des Harvey

29: Salvation Army

28: The Peach Farm

27: Rod Watters

26: Sanctus Brewery

25: Alison Tomlinson

24: Tim Ryan

23: Duncan McKimm

22: John & Ann McLean

21: Dan Madden

20: Pacific Highway

19: Jim Bindon

18: Bill Collingburn

17: Ross Roberts

16: Michael Beattie

15: Richie Williamson

14: Bianca Monaghan

13: John & Joanne Baker

12: Clarence Correctional Centre

11: Ashley Lindsay

10: Maclean Community

9: Georgia Foster Eyles

8: Mark Blackadder

7: Kevin Hogan

6: Dan Kelly

5: Debrah Novak

4: COVID frontline workers

3: Chris Gulaptis

2: Hayley Talbot 1: ????

With just one to go, who do you think deserves the top spot? Who's missing? Email us your answer before midday today, when we reveal who is number one.

WEATHER

Local forecast: Partly cloudy. Medium chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and early evening. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening. Winds N/NW 15 to 25 km/h turning W 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

GRAFTON: 20-32

YAMBA: 21-30

MACLEAN: 21-32

COPMANHURST: 19-32

WOOLI: 21-28

BARYULGIL: 20-31

LATEST BOM WEATHER WARNING:

Final Flood Warning for the Orara River

at Coutts Crossing

Issued at 9:49 am EDT on Monday, December 21 2020

Flood Warning Number: 31

COUTTS CROSSING HAS FALLEN BELOW THE MINOR FLOOD LEVEL

The Orara River at Coutts Crossing fell below the minor flood level (5.0 metres) overnight.

No further warnings will be issued for this event.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Marcelle "Joan" Stratton

Late of St Catherine's Villa. Passed away December 13, aged 93 years. Close family & friends are respectfully invited to attend Joan's Funeral Service to be held at the graveside, Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Road, South Grafton Tuesday, December 22 commencing at 10am.

Norma Betty Creighton

Late of Dougherty Villa Grafton. Passed away December 18, aged 95 years. A private cremation will be held.

ON THIS DAY

877 - The tradition of the Twelve Days of Christmas begins.

1845 - Land for the first gold mine in Australia is purchased.

1989 - A bus crash on the Pacific Highway at Clybucca near Kempsey, New South Wales, kills 35 people.

1989 - The division of East and West Germany effectively ends when the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin reopens for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Monday Lotto

Draw: 4036

Winning numbers: 43, 34, 16, 25, 30, 42

Supps: 44, 20

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $5,498.35

Division 3: $526.35

Division 4: $28.10

Division 5: $16.70

Division 6: $13.30

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

FROM THE EDITOR: Bill North reflects on 2020 as a year of profound change and significant challenges, and thanks you for sticking with us. Read editorial here

AT THE Cowper memorial to recognise the completion of the Pacific Highway upgrade, former SES officer Bryan Robins, general practitioner Dr Ray Jones and Coffs Clarence Police Sergeant Dallas Leven each shared their own perspectives on what it means to them and their communities. Watch videos here

A MAN has been arrested and charged over a stabbing incident in Yamba. Grafton Police station officer-in-charge Chief Inspector Jo Reid confirmed a 21-year-old Yamba man had been arrested following investigations into the incident. Read more

Coronavirus may have changed the world of Australians in 2020 but not the crime world with the AFP Eastern Command alone seizing a record 22.4 tonnes of drugs. AFP Assistant Commissioner Eastern Command Justine Gough said seizures were double this year, from January 1 to December 1, than last year with busts in every crime category rising. Read more