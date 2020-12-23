Daily Catch-up: December 23, 2020

Have you been following The Daily Examiner's Power 30 of the Most Influential People in the Clarence Valley in 2020?

Here's the list so far:

30: Ron Bell/Des Harvey

29: Salvation Army

28: The Peach Farm

27: Rod Watters

26: Sanctus Brewery

25: Alison Tomlinson

24: Tim Ryan

23: Duncan McKimm

22: John & Ann McLean

21: Dan Madden

20: Pacific Highway

19: Jim Bindon

18: Bill Collingburn

17: Ross Roberts

16: Michael Beattie

15: Richie Williamson

14: Bianca Monaghan

13: John & Joanne Baker

12: Clarence Correctional Centre

11: Ashley Lindsay

10: Maclean Community

9: Georgia Foster Eyles

8: Mark Blackadder

7: Kevin Hogan

6: Dan Kelly

5: Debrah Novak

4: COVID frontline workers

3: Chris Gulaptis

2: Hayley Talbot

1: Local teachers

Who do you think should be on top of the list? Vote in our People's Choice poll to put who you think should be on top.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Tony Reedy

Late of Clarenza, Aged 52 years. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Tony's Funeral Service to be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver Street, Grafton on Wednesday, December 23 commencing at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

1888 - Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh deliberately cuts off his own ear.

1893 - The South Australian Parliament gives assent to the Act which supports the founding of communal settlements, or village settlements, most of which are built along the Murray River.

1906 - Australian invention, the surf lifesaving reel, is demonstrated for the first time.

1970 - Construction of the World Trade Center (Twin Towers) in New York reaches its highest point.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

VISITORS from the Greater Sydney area and surrounding regions will no longer be able to enter hospitals and health facilities in Northern NSW Local Health District. Read more

AUTHORITIES are warning people not to go in the water near Red Cliff and Lake Arragan after a whale washed up on the beach last week. More information

ONE of the four Vietnamese men allegedly involved in cultivating an estimated $22 million worth of cannabis near Lismore will apply for bail next week. Read more