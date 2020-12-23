Daily Catch-up: December 23, 2020
WEATHER
Local forecast: Mostly sunny. Light winds becoming southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the early afternoon then tending southerly 15 to 20 km/h in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.
- GRAFTON: 21-30
- YAMBA: 22-27
- MACLEAN: 20-28
- COPMANHURST: 20-31
- WOOLI: 20-27
- BARYULGIL: 19-31
FUNERAL NOTICES
Tony Reedy
Late of Clarenza, Aged 52 years. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Tony's Funeral Service to be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver Street, Grafton on Wednesday, December 23 commencing at 11am.
ON THIS DAY
1888 - Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh deliberately cuts off his own ear.
1893 - The South Australian Parliament gives assent to the Act which supports the founding of communal settlements, or village settlements, most of which are built along the Murray River.
1906 - Australian invention, the surf lifesaving reel, is demonstrated for the first time.
1970 - Construction of the World Trade Center (Twin Towers) in New York reaches its highest point.
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
VISITORS from the Greater Sydney area and surrounding regions will no longer be able to enter hospitals and health facilities in Northern NSW Local Health District. Read more
AUTHORITIES are warning people not to go in the water near Red Cliff and Lake Arragan after a whale washed up on the beach last week. More information
ONE of the four Vietnamese men allegedly involved in cultivating an estimated $22 million worth of cannabis near Lismore will apply for bail next week. Read more