Daily Catch-up: December 24, 2020
WEATHER
Local forecast: Mostly sunny. Light winds becoming southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the early afternoon then tending southerly 15 to 20 km/h in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.
- GRAFTON: 17-27
- YAMBA: 20-25
- MACLEAN: 18-26
- COPMANHURST: 17-27
- WOOLI: 17-25
- BARYULGIL: 19-27
FUNERAL NOTICES
None for today
ON THIS DAY
1814 Treaty of Ghent signed, ending the War of 1812 between the United States, the United Kingdom and their allies
1936 1st radioactive isotope medicine administered in Berkeley, California
1943 US President FDR appoints General Eisenhower Supreme Commander of the Allied forces
Wednesday Lotto
Draw: 4037
Winning numbers: 16, 11, 21, 30, 15, 19
Supps: 9, 2
Division 1:$1,000,000.00
Division 2: $4,159.05
Division 3: $400.80
Division 4: $21.90
Division 5: $11.60
Division 6: $9.10
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
A Grafton man who made a series of threats against police, including that he had a "hydrogen bomb" during an armed standoff that was livestreamed to social media has been jailed. Read more
With wild weather predicted to come across the Clarence as we approach Christmas, these photos are a harsh reminder of just what our summer storms can do. Find out more
A woman will again appear in Maclean Local Court next month after she was arrested and charged for allegedly using a knife to threaten staff of a liquor store last week. Read more