Daily Catch-up: December 24, 2020

Have you been following The Daily Examiner's Power 30 of the Most Influential People in the Clarence Valley in 2020?

Here's the list so far:

30: Ron Bell/Des Harvey

29: Salvation Army

28: The Peach Farm

27: Rod Watters

26: Sanctus Brewery

25: Alison Tomlinson

24: Tim Ryan

23: Duncan McKimm

22: John & Ann McLean

21: Dan Madden

20: Pacific Highway

19: Jim Bindon

18: Bill Collingburn

17: Ross Roberts

16: Michael Beattie

15: Richie Williamson

14: Bianca Monaghan

13: John & Joanne Baker

12: Clarence Correctional Centre

11: Ashley Lindsay

10: Maclean Community

9: Georgia Foster Eyles

8: Mark Blackadder

7: Kevin Hogan

6: Dan Kelly

5: Debrah Novak

4: COVID frontline workers

3: Chris Gulaptis

2: Hayley Talbot

1: Local teachers

WEATHER

Local forecast: Mostly sunny. Light winds becoming southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the early afternoon then tending southerly 15 to 20 km/h in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

GRAFTON: 17-27

YAMBA: 20-25

MACLEAN: 18-26

COPMANHURST: 17-27

WOOLI: 17-25

BARYULGIL: 19-27

FUNERAL NOTICES

None for today

ON THIS DAY

Treaty of Ghent signed, ending the War of 1812 between the United States, the United Kingdom and their allies

1st radioactive isotope medicine administered in Berkeley, California

US President FDR appoints General Eisenhower Supreme Commander of the Allied forces

Wednesday Lotto

Draw: 4037

Winning numbers: 16, 11, 21, 30, 15, 19

Supps: 9, 2

Division 1:$1,000,000.00

Division 2: $4,159.05

Division 3: $400.80

Division 4: $21.90

Division 5: $11.60

Division 6: $9.10

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

A Grafton man who made a series of threats against police, including that he had a "hydrogen bomb" during an armed standoff that was livestreamed to social media has been jailed. Read more

With wild weather predicted to come across the Clarence as we approach Christmas, these photos are a harsh reminder of just what our summer storms can do. Find out more

A woman will again appear in Maclean Local Court next month after she was arrested and charged for allegedly using a knife to threaten staff of a liquor store last week. Read more