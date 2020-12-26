Daily Catch-up: December 26, 2020

Have you been following The Daily Examiner's Power 30 of the Most Influential People in the Clarence Valley in 2020?

Here's the list so far:

30: Ron Bell/Des Harvey

29: Salvation Army

28: The Peach Farm

27: Rod Watters

26: Sanctus Brewery

25: Alison Tomlinson

24: Tim Ryan

23: Duncan McKimm

22: John & Ann McLean

21: Dan Madden

20: Pacific Highway

19: Jim Bindon

18: Bill Collingburn

17: Ross Roberts

16: Michael Beattie

15: Richie Williamson

14: Bianca Monaghan

13: John & Joanne Baker

12: Clarence Correctional Centre

11: Ashley Lindsay

10: Maclean Community

9: Georgia Foster Eyles

8: Mark Blackadder

7: Kevin Hogan

6: Dan Kelly

5: Debrah Novak

4: COVID frontline workers

3: Chris Gulaptis

2: Hayley Talbot

1: Local teachers

Who do you think should be on top of the list? Vote in our People's Choice poll to put who you think should be on top.

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 19-28

YAMBA: 20-26

MACLEAN: 19-27

COPMANHURST: 18-28

WOOLI: 19-26

BARYULGIL: 18-27

FUNERAL NOTICES

None for today

ON THIS DAY

1945 - The first Sydney to Hobart yacht race is held.

1947 - The territory of Heard and McDonald Islands is transferred from Britain to Australia.

2003 - The Iranian city of Bam and its ancient Citadel are razed in an earthquake which kills 50,000.

2004 - Hundreds of thousands of people die as a tsunami hits southern Asia.

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

POLICE sirens broke the night-time silence in the area last night as they attended to a single-vehicle crash on Lawrence Road. Read more

Just before he passed away, Scott McLeod told his wife Sue that whenever she was sad or upset, he would fly above her as an eagle. They are words Ms McLeod has clung to, and even had a small statue of an eagle attached to his grave at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery. That was, until someone stole the cherished item last week. Read more

With another Christmas coming past, for many of our bushfire victims, the horror of last year's fires is still a real burden on their lives. While it can't replace what has been lost, more grant money is flowing to bushfire victims in time for Christmas. Find out more

A CASINO man has plead guilty and been convicted of assaulting a fellow inmate at Clarence Correctional Centre earlier this year. Read more

Clarence Valley Council have explained why they haven't cleared the beach at Brooms Head of mounds of seaweed following recent rains, and it seems it's not a matter of won't clear the seaweed, but can't clear it. Find out more