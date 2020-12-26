Daily Catch-up: December 26, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 19-28
- YAMBA: 20-26
- MACLEAN: 19-27
- COPMANHURST: 18-28
- WOOLI: 19-26
- BARYULGIL: 18-27
FUNERAL NOTICES
None for today
ON THIS DAY
1945 - The first Sydney to Hobart yacht race is held.
1947 - The territory of Heard and McDonald Islands is transferred from Britain to Australia.
2003 - The Iranian city of Bam and its ancient Citadel are razed in an earthquake which kills 50,000.
2004 - Hundreds of thousands of people die as a tsunami hits southern Asia.
Powerball
Draw: 1284
Winning numbers: 12, 9, 21, 4, 11, 32, 29
Supps: 2
Division 1:Jackpotted
Division 2: Transferred to Div 3
Division 3: $17,435.10
Division 4: $502.05
Division 5: $163.10
Division 6: $72.85
Division 7: $42.95
Division 8: $18.05
Division 9: $11.15
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
POLICE sirens broke the night-time silence in the area last night as they attended to a single-vehicle crash on Lawrence Road. Read more
Just before he passed away, Scott McLeod told his wife Sue that whenever she was sad or upset, he would fly above her as an eagle. They are words Ms McLeod has clung to, and even had a small statue of an eagle attached to his grave at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery. That was, until someone stole the cherished item last week. Read more
With another Christmas coming past, for many of our bushfire victims, the horror of last year's fires is still a real burden on their lives. While it can't replace what has been lost, more grant money is flowing to bushfire victims in time for Christmas. Find out more
A CASINO man has plead guilty and been convicted of assaulting a fellow inmate at Clarence Correctional Centre earlier this year. Read more
Clarence Valley Council have explained why they haven't cleared the beach at Brooms Head of mounds of seaweed following recent rains, and it seems it's not a matter of won't clear the seaweed, but can't clear it. Find out more