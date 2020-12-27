Daily Catch-up: December 27, 2020
Have you been following The Daily Examiner's Power 30 of the Most Influential People in the Clarence Valley in 2020?
Here's the list so far:
12: Clarence Correctional Centre
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 17-31
- YAMBA: 19-27
- MACLEAN: 18-29
- COPMANHURST: 17-32
- WOOLI: 18-29
- BARYULGIL: 17-32
ON THIS DAY
1803 - Convict William Buckley escapes, spawning the Australian phrase "Buckley's chance"
1822 - Biologist and chemist, Louis Pasteur, is born.
1831 - Charles Darwin, who developed the theory of natural selection, commences his 5 year voyage on the HMS Beagle.
1983 - Pope John Paul II visits the man who attempted to assassinate him almost two years earlier.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
The NSW Government has waived the waste levy fee for residents getting rid of waste generated by recent flooding across the NSW north coast. More here
Crews from Fire and Rescue NSW Grafton 306 Station have been kept busy this Christmas, with fireys responding to four jobs since the early hours of Christmas morning. Read more
WITH church services cancelled or restricted for much of the year, small crowds were able to attend Christmas mass services throughout the area.
However, many still missed out on the Christmas message from our religious leaders, and some churches took the opportunity to put their services, and Christmas sermon online. Find out more