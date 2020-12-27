Daily Catch-up: December 27, 2020

Have you been following The Daily Examiner's Power 30 of the Most Influential People in the Clarence Valley in 2020?

Here's the list so far:

30: Ron Bell/Des Harvey

29: Salvation Army

28: The Peach Farm

27: Rod Watters

26: Sanctus Brewery

25: Alison Tomlinson

24: Tim Ryan

23: Duncan McKimm

22: John & Ann McLean

21: Dan Madden

20: Pacific Highway

19: Jim Bindon

18: Bill Collingburn

17: Ross Roberts

16: Michael Beattie

15: Richie Williamson

14: Bianca Monaghan

13: John & Joanne Baker

12: Clarence Correctional Centre

11: Ashley Lindsay

10: Maclean Community

9: Georgia Foster Eyles

8: Mark Blackadder

7: Kevin Hogan

6: Dan Kelly

5: Debrah Novak

4: COVID frontline workers

3: Chris Gulaptis

2: Hayley Talbot

1: Local teachers

Who do you think should be on top of the list? Vote in our People's Choice poll to put who you think should be on top.

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 17-31

YAMBA: 19-27

MACLEAN: 18-29

COPMANHURST: 17-32

WOOLI: 18-29

BARYULGIL: 17-32

FUNERAL NOTICES

None for today

ON THIS DAY

1803 - Convict William Buckley escapes, spawning the Australian phrase "Buckley's chance"

1822 - Biologist and chemist, Louis Pasteur, is born.

1831 - Charles Darwin, who developed the theory of natural selection, commences his 5 year voyage on the HMS Beagle.

1983 - Pope John Paul II visits the man who attempted to assassinate him almost two years earlier.

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

Saturday Lotto

Draw: 4115

Winning numbers: 21, 2, 32, 30, 11, 5

Supps: 25, 42

Division 1:$1,061,316.47

Division 2: $7,341.80

Division 3: $753.10

Division 4: $22.00

Division 5: $14.30

Division 6: $7.40

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

The NSW Government has waived the waste levy fee for residents getting rid of waste generated by recent flooding across the NSW north coast. More here

Crews from Fire and Rescue NSW Grafton 306 Station have been kept busy this Christmas, with fireys responding to four jobs since the early hours of Christmas morning. Read more

WITH church services cancelled or restricted for much of the year, small crowds were able to attend Christmas mass services throughout the area.

However, many still missed out on the Christmas message from our religious leaders, and some churches took the opportunity to put their services, and Christmas sermon online. Find out more