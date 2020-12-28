Menu
Daily Catch-up: December 28, 2020

Adam Hourigan
by
28th Dec 2020 7:10 AM | Updated: 7:10 AM
Forecast: Mostly sunny. Slight (20%) chance of a shower in the south during this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening, mainly in the southwest. Winds northerly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light in the middle of the day then becoming north to northeasterly 20 to 30 km/h in the early afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

WEATHER

  • GRAFTON: 19-34
  • YAMBA: 20-29
  • MACLEAN: 19-31
  • COPMANHURST: 18-35
  • WOOLI: 19-31
  • BARYULGIL: 17-34

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

None for today

ON THIS DAY

1612  - Galileo becomes the first astronomer to observe Neptune, but catalogues it as a star.

1836  - The Proclamation announcing the creation of the colony of South Australia is read by its first Governor.

1989  - Thirteen are killed as Newcastle, New South Wales, is hit by an earthquake.

Set For Life

Draw: 1970

Winning numbers: 25, 12, 28, 36, 44, 2, 18

Supps: 24, 9

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $5,000 a month for a year

Division 3: $511.55

Division 4: $114.55

Division 5: $35.50

Division 6: $19.65

Division 7: $10.55

Division 8: $8.90

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WHILE the roads may have been less busy over the Christmas period, there has been plenty to keep our police busy enforcing safety and the law over the holiday period. Read more

A WOMAN has been flown to Gold Coast University hospital after falling from her bike on the Yamba breakwall. Find out more

Chris Sparks talks of the hope that the future may bring - whatever the circumstances. Read more

