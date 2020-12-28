Daily Catch-up: December 28, 2020
Forecast: Mostly sunny. Slight (20%) chance of a shower in the south during this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening, mainly in the southwest. Winds northerly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light in the middle of the day then becoming north to northeasterly 20 to 30 km/h in the early afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 30s.
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 19-34
- YAMBA: 20-29
- MACLEAN: 19-31
- COPMANHURST: 18-35
- WOOLI: 19-31
- BARYULGIL: 17-34
FUNERAL NOTICES
None for today
ON THIS DAY
1612 - Galileo becomes the first astronomer to observe Neptune, but catalogues it as a star.
1836 - The Proclamation announcing the creation of the colony of South Australia is read by its first Governor.
1989 - Thirteen are killed as Newcastle, New South Wales, is hit by an earthquake.
Set For Life
Draw: 1970
Winning numbers: 25, 12, 28, 36, 44, 2, 18
Supps: 24, 9
Division 1: Not won
Division 2: $5,000 a month for a year
Division 3: $511.55
Division 4: $114.55
Division 5: $35.50
Division 6: $19.65
Division 7: $10.55
Division 8: $8.90
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
WHILE the roads may have been less busy over the Christmas period, there has been plenty to keep our police busy enforcing safety and the law over the holiday period. Read more
A WOMAN has been flown to Gold Coast University hospital after falling from her bike on the Yamba breakwall. Find out more
Chris Sparks talks of the hope that the future may bring - whatever the circumstances. Read more