Subscribe Digital Edition
Daily Catch-Up: December 29, 2020

Jenna Thompson
by
29th Dec 2020 7:00 AM
Forecast: Partly cloudy. Medium (50%) chance of showers in the south, slight (20%) chance elsewhere. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening. Winds northerly 15 to 20 km/h turning northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the early afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures 30 to 35.

WEATHER

  • GRAFTON: 20-32
  • YAMBA: 21-28
  • MACLEAN: 21-31
  • COPMANHURST: 19-32
  • WOOLI: 21-28
  • BARYULGIL: 21-32

 

ON THIS DAY

1852 Emma Snodgrass is arrested in Boston for wearing pants.

1940 London is bombed during the 'Blitz', resulting in almost 3,000 civilian deaths.

1998 Six die as fierce storms batter Australia's annual Sydney to Hobart yacht race. 

 

LOTTO

Draw: 4038

Winning numbers: 16, 39, 10, 28, 19, 42

Supps: 9, 18

Division 1: $1,000,000.00

Division 2: $6,535.65

Division 3: $532.35

Division 4: $26.75

Division 5: $14.55

Division 6: $10.55

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

There were lots of votes cast, now you've decided who you thought was the most influential person in the Clarence Valley for 2020. Find out who received the top gong.

New artwork and logo show a connection to land along our transport routes with Yaegl signs among the first in the state to acknowledge country. Read more

The heavy weather over the past few weeks has changed the plans for residents of Carrs Drive in Yamba. Read more

