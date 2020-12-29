Daily Catch-Up: December 29, 2020
Forecast: Partly cloudy. Medium (50%) chance of showers in the south, slight (20%) chance elsewhere. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening. Winds northerly 15 to 20 km/h turning northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the early afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures 30 to 35.
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 20-32
- YAMBA: 21-28
- MACLEAN: 21-31
- COPMANHURST: 19-32
- WOOLI: 21-28
- BARYULGIL: 21-32
FUNERAL NOTICES
None for today
ON THIS DAY
1852 Emma Snodgrass is arrested in Boston for wearing pants.
1940 London is bombed during the 'Blitz', resulting in almost 3,000 civilian deaths.
1998 Six die as fierce storms batter Australia's annual Sydney to Hobart yacht race.
LOTTO
Draw: 4038
Winning numbers: 16, 39, 10, 28, 19, 42
Supps: 9, 18
Division 1: $1,000,000.00
Division 2: $6,535.65
Division 3: $532.35
Division 4: $26.75
Division 5: $14.55
Division 6: $10.55
