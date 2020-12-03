Daily Catch-up: December 3, 2020

WEATHER

Cloudy. High chance of showers, most likely late this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm inland during this afternoon and evening. Winds S/SW 15 to 20km/h tending S/SE in the early afternoon then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30C.

GRAFTON: 20-29

YAMBA: 21-27

MACLEAN: 21-26

COPMANHURST: 20-29

WOOLI: 22-24

BARYULGIL: 21-27

FUNERAL NOTICES

Joseph Allan McKenna

Late of South Grafton, passed away November 29 aged 84 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St, Grafton Friday December 4 at 11am.

Suzanne Lorrain McPherson (nee Trudgett)

Late of South Grafton, passed away with loving family by her side, on November 26, 2020 aged 63 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Sue's graveside funeral service to be held at the Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton, on Friday, December 4 at 10.30am.

Dale Louise Globtis (nee Kelly)

Of South Grafton, passed away with her boys by her side on December 1, 2020 aged 68 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dale's funeral service, to be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner St, South Grafton on Tuesday December 8 at 2.30pm.

Laurence (Laurie) William Marchant

10/5/1925 - 25/11/2020. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Laurie's funeral service, to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Duke St, Grafton on Monday December 7 at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

1800 James Grant discovers and names Mount Gambier in South Australia.

1824 Hume and Hovell discover the Goulburn River, naming it the "Hovell River".

1831 Controversial reformer Major-General Sir Richard Bourke is appointed as Governor of New South Wales.

1854 The Battle of the Eureka Stockade is held near Ballarat, Victoria.

Set For Life

Draw: 1945

Winning numbers: 7, 36, 26, 31, 38, 32, 15

Supps: 17, 11

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: Not won

Division 3: $799.45

Division 4: $114.20

Division 5: $36.40

Division 6: $22.25

Division 7: $11.80

