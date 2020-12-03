Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Daily Catch-up: December 3, 2020

Jarrard Potter
by
3rd Dec 2020 7:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WEATHER

Cloudy. High chance of showers, most likely late this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm inland during this afternoon and evening. Winds S/SW 15 to 20km/h tending S/SE in the early afternoon then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30C.

  • GRAFTON: 20-29
  • YAMBA: 21-27
  • MACLEAN: 21-26
  • COPMANHURST: 20-29
  • WOOLI: 22-24
  • BARYULGIL: 21-27

 

LISTEN TO ON THE FRONTLINE  

The Daily Examiner has created a new podcast (audio documentary) that reveals the first hand experiences of our local RFS volunteers during the Clarence Valley's horrific 2019 bushfire season.

CLICK HERE to listen to the latest episode.

If you have an iPhone you can listen and subscribe (for free) to the podcast series. Simply search 'On The Frontline' in the Apple Podcasts app and subscribe.

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Joseph Allan McKenna
Late of South Grafton, passed away November 29 aged 84 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St, Grafton Friday December 4 at 11am.

Suzanne Lorrain McPherson (nee Trudgett)

Late of South Grafton, passed away with loving family by her side, on November 26, 2020 aged 63 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Sue's graveside funeral service to be held at the Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton, on Friday, December 4 at 10.30am. 

Dale Louise Globtis (nee Kelly)

Of South Grafton, passed away with her boys by her side on December 1, 2020 aged 68 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dale's funeral service, to be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner St, South Grafton on Tuesday December 8 at 2.30pm.

Laurence (Laurie) William Marchant

10/5/1925 - 25/11/2020. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Laurie's funeral service, to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Duke St, Grafton on Monday December 7 at 11am.

 

ON THIS DAY

1800  James Grant discovers and names Mount Gambier in South Australia.

1824  Hume and Hovell discover the Goulburn River, naming it the "Hovell River".

1831  Controversial reformer Major-General Sir Richard Bourke is appointed as Governor of New South Wales.

1854  The Battle of the Eureka Stockade is held near Ballarat, Victoria.

 

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

Set For Life

Draw: 1945

Winning numbers: 7, 36, 26, 31, 38, 32, 15

Supps: 17, 11

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: Not won

Division 3: $799.45

Division 4: $114.20

Division 5: $36.40

Division 6: $22.25

Division 7: $11.80

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

HALFWAY Creek resident Matt Holston doesn't consider himself a hero, but his neighbours think otherwise. Read more

TWO men charged over an alleged fatal assault in Ballina of an Iluka man will go to trial next year to fight the charges against them. Read more

A MACLEAN man that stole a wallet from a trolley and then went on a spending spree has been sentenced. Read more

 

DEX Digital Signup
daily catchup funeral notices on the frontline weather alert
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HEART ATTACK: How your area’s heart health rates

        Premium Content HEART ATTACK: How your area’s heart health rates

        Health It’s a shocking set of statistics that show us on a local level what’s causing heart disease to be our leading killer

        IN COURT: 4 people facing criminal court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 4 people facing criminal court today

        Crime Find out who's appearing in criminal court Wednesday, December 3

        • 3rd Dec 2020 7:01 AM
        JAIL FOR THREATS: ‘You want me to stab you?’

        Premium Content JAIL FOR THREATS: ‘You want me to stab you?’

        Crime Grafton man twice threatened to stab his girlfriend after accusing her of...

        ’STOP USING DRUGS’: Judge’s stern advice to offender

        Premium Content ’STOP USING DRUGS’: Judge’s stern advice to offender

        News A Northern NSW man has been sentenced for property-related offences