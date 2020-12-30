Daily Catch-Up: December 30, 2020

Forecast: Cloudy. High chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s..

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 19-26

YAMBA: 21-24

MACLEAN: 19-26

COPMANHURST: 18-25

WOOLI: 20-24

BARYULGIL: 19-26

FUNERAL NOTICES

Geoffrey Warwick Soloman

Formerly of Sydney and Tamworth, late of Yamba. Passed away 23rd December, 2020, aged 76 years. A funeral service to celebrate Geoff's life will be held at St James Anglican Church, Wharf St, Maclean on Monday, 4th January, 2021, commencing at 10.30am.

Jean Kearns

Of St Catherine's Villa, late of Wooli, passed away peacefully on 23rd December 2020 aged 100 years. Relactives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jean's funeral service to be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church, Tyson St, South Grafton on Monday, 4th January, 2021 commencing at 10am. A private burial will follow at the Ulmarra Cemetery.

ON THIS DAY

1703 - Tokyo hit by Earthquake; about 37,000 die.

1922 - The Soviet Union, or USSR, is established.

1932 - The Soviet Union bars food handouts for housewives under 36 years of age. They must now work to eat.

1998 - One of a set of stegosaurus prints stolen from a sacred Aboriginal site near Broome is recovered.

2006 - Saddam Hussein, former Iraq dictator, is executed by hanging for crimes committed against his own people during his rule.

OZ LOTTO

Draw: 1402

Winning numbers: 29, 26, 8, 39, 35, 15, 2

Supps: 32, 43

Division 1: $10,538,803.91

Division 2: $12,625.75

Division 3: $3,524.65

Division 4: $356.50

Division 5: $49.65

Division 6: $24.90

Division 7: $16.55

