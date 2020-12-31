Daily Catch-Up: December 31, 2020

Forecast: Partly cloudy. High (80%) chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and early evening. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds becoming southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the high 20s.

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 19-28

YAMBA: 21-26

MACLEAN: 19-26

COPMANHURST: 19-27

WOOLI: 21-25

BARYULGIL: 19-27

FUNERAL NOTICES

Geoffrey Warwick Soloman

Formerly of Sydney and Tamworth, late of Yamba. Passed away 23rd December, 2020, aged 76 years. A funeral service to celebrate Geoff's life will be held at St James Anglican Church, Wharf St, Maclean on Monday, 4th January, 2021, commencing at 10.30am.

Jean Kearns

Of St Catherine's Villa, late of Wooli, passed away peacefully on 23rd December 2020 aged 100 years. Relactives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jean's funeral service to be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church, Tyson St, South Grafton on Monday, 4th January, 2021 commencing at 10am. A private burial will follow at the Ulmarra Cemetery.

Peter Stuart Clarke

Formerly of the Central Coast and Northern Beaches, late of Coutts Crossing. Passed away December 26, 2020 aged 58 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Peter's funeral service at Pullen Chapel on Saturday, January 9 at 11am.



ON THIS DAY

1861 22,990mm of rain falls in Cherrapunji Assam in India in 1861, a world record.

1914 The second convoy of AIF troops departs Albany, Western Australia, to fight in World War I.

1964 Donald Campbell breaks the world water speed record.

1989 Jockey Kent Desormeaux sets record with 598 wins in a year.

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

WEDNESDAY LOTTO

Draw: 4039

Winning numbers: 28, 30, 2, 20, 4, 11

Supps: 7, 21

Division 1: $1,000,000.00

Division 2: $1,231.50

Division 3: $258.60

Division 4: $17.30

Division 5: $9.50

Division 6: $7.75

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

It's New Year's Eve! Here's where you can celebrate in the Clarence Valley.

From funeral homes and road construction to high-density housing, here are the Clarence Valley's most contentious developments of 2020. Read more

Grafton's old brewery may return to its former glory with Australia's largest brewing company expressing an interest in the site. Read more

It was an early Christmas present for one buyer when they snapped up a hot piece of Lower Clarence property. Read more

Missed the exit on the new Pacific Motorway and wondering whether you can use those emergency bays to get back to where you were going? Here's what you can and can't do