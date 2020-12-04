Daily Catch-up: December 4, 2020

WEATHER

Cloudy. High chance of showers, most likely late this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm inland during this afternoon and evening. Winds S/SW 15 to 20km/h tending S/SE in the early afternoon then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30C.

GRAFTON: 20-35

YAMBA: 21-30

MACLEAN: 21-33

COPMANHURST: 20-36

WOOLI: 20-32

BARYULGIL: 20-37

FUNERAL NOTICES

Michelle Dani Larkin (nee Gordon)

Passed away on December 2 aged 60 years. A private cremation will take place

Dale Louise Globits (nee Kelly)

Passed away on December 1 aged 68 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dale's funeral service, to be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner Street South Grafton on Tuesday December 8 commencing at 2.30pm. A private cremation will follow

Trisha Ann Winters (nee Young)

Passed away on November 29 aged 47 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Trisha's funeral service to be held at Sandy Bay Reserve, South Terrace, Wooli on Monday December 7 commencing at 10am. A private cremation will follow.

Joseph Allan McKenna

Late of South Grafton, passed away November 29 aged 84 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St, Grafton Friday December 4 at 11am.

Suzanne Lorrain McPherson (nee Trudgett)

Late of South Grafton, passed away with loving family by her side, on November 26, 2020 aged 63 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Sue's graveside funeral service to be held at the Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton, on Friday, December 4 at 10.30am.

Dale Louise Globtis (nee Kelly)

Of South Grafton, passed away with her boys by her side on December 1, 2020 aged 68 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dale's funeral service, to be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner St, South Grafton on Tuesday December 8 at 2.30pm.

Laurence (Laurie) William Marchant

10/5/1925 - 25/11/2020. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Laurie's funeral service, to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Duke St, Grafton on Monday December 7 at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

1619 - The first Thanksgiving is celebrated in America, before the Pilgrims ever arrived.

1872 - The 'Mary Celeste' is found abandoned, with its cargo intact, but no sign of its crew or passengers.

1953 - Oil is discovered in Exmouth Gulf off the coast of Western Australia.

Powerball

Draw: 1281

Winning numbers: 21, 29, 15, 1, 28, 12, 17

Powerball: 17

Division 1: Jackpotted

Division 2: $101,427.95

Division 3: $5,165.30

Division 4: $473.50

Division 5: $175.90

Division 6: $75.45

Division 7: $47.55

Division 8: $17.95

Division 9: $11.00

