Daily Catch-up: December 5, 2020

Cloudy. High chance of showers, most likely late this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm inland during this afternoon and evening. Winds S/SW 15 to 20km/h tending S/SE in the early afternoon then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30C.

GRAFTON: 21-35

YAMBA: 21-29

MACLEAN: 21-33

COPMANHURST: 19-36

WOOLI: 21-31

BARYULGIL: 19-37

FUNERAL NOTICES

Michelle Dani Larkin (nee Gordon)

Passed away on December 2 aged 60 years. A private cremation will take place

Dale Louise Globits (nee Kelly)

Passed away on December 1 aged 68 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dale's funeral service, to be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner Street South Grafton on Tuesday December 8 commencing at 2.30pm. A private cremation will follow

Trisha Ann Winters (nee Young)

Passed away on November 29 aged 47 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Trisha's funeral service to be held at Sandy Bay Reserve, South Terrace, Wooli on Monday December 7 commencing at 10am. A private cremation will follow.

Laurence (Laurie) William Marchant

10/5/1925 - 25/11/2020. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Laurie's funeral service, to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Duke St, Grafton on Monday December 7 at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

1901 - American animator and film producer, Walt Disney, is born.

1909 - George Taylor, little-known pioneer in Australian aviation, achieves the first Australian flight of a heavier-than-air machine.

1933 - Prohibition in the United States ends.

2013 - Nelson Mandela, anti-apartheid campaigner and the first democratically-elected President of South Africa, dies.

Set For Life

Draw: 1947

Winning numbers: 12, 3, 21, 30, 33, 41, 31

Supps: 38, 40

Division 1: $20,000/mth for 20 years

Division 2: $5,000/mth for a year

Division 3: $791.45

Division 4: $129.75

Division 5: $29.30

Division 6: $75.45

Division 7: $25.45

Division 8: $10.05

Division 9: $11.65

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

THE findings of a coronial inquest into the disappearance of missing Grafton teenager Jasmine Morris have been released, with the NSW Deputy Coroner recommending the case be transferred to specialist unsolved homicide and missing persons units. Read more

A report on Coffs Harbour's blueberry industry has outlined widespread underpayment and labour exploitation. Find out more

WHEN Lawrence RFS volunteer Darrell Binskin reflects on the Clarence Valley's 2019 bushfire season, he is one of very few who describe the experience in a positive light. Listen to his story