Daily Catch-up: December 7, 2020

WEATHER

Partly cloudy. High chance of showers, becoming less likely this evening. The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe. Light winds becoming N/NW 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low 30s.

GRAFTON: 19-32

YAMBA: 21-27

MACLEAN: 21-29

COPMANHURST: 18-31

WOOLI: 21-27

BARYULGIL: 20-32

LISTEN TO ON THE FRONTLINE

The Daily Examiner has created a new podcast (audio documentary) that reveals the first hand experiences of our local RFS volunteers during the Clarence Valley's horrific 2019 bushfire season.

CLICK HERE to listen to the latest episode.

If you have an iPhone you can listen and subscribe (for free) to the podcast series. Simply search 'On The Frontline' in the Apple Podcasts app and subscribe.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Michelle Dani Larkin (nee Gordon)

Passed away on December 2 aged 60 years. A private cremation will take place

Dale Louise Globits (nee Kelly)

Passed away on December 1 aged 68 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dale's funeral service, to be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner Street South Grafton on Tuesday December 8 commencing at 2.30pm. A private cremation will follow.

Trisha Ann Winters (nee Young)

Passed away on November 29 aged 47 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Trisha's funeral service to be held at Sandy Bay Reserve, South Terrace, Wooli on Monday December 7 commencing at 10am. A private cremation will follow. Covid restrictions apply.

Laurence (Laurie) William Marchant

10/5/1925 - 25/11/2020. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Laurie's funeral service, to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Duke St, Grafton on Monday December 7 at 11am. The funeral will then proceed to the Clarence Lawn Cemetery. COVID-18 restrictions will apply.

ON THIS DAY

1492 - Christopher Columbus lands on the island of Santo Domingo in search of gold.

1865 - The 13th Amendment is ratified, abolishing slavery in the US.

1877 - Thomas A. Edison makes the first sound recording when he recites "Mary had a Little Lamb" into his phonograph machine.

1941 - Imperial Japanese Navy with 353 planes attack the US fleet at Pearl Harbor Naval Base, Hawaii, killing 2,403 people.

1956 - Australian swimmer Murray Rose claims his 3rd gold medal at the Melbourne Olympics when he wins the 1,500m in 17:58.9; also wins 400m & 4 x 200m relay.

1967 - Adrian Kantrowitz performs first human heart transplant in the US.

2017 - Australia's parliament votes to legalize gay marriage.

SATURDAY LOTTO

Draw: 4109

Winning numbers: 11, 32, 41, 1, 9, 24

Supps: 15, 38

Division 1: $906,269.30

Division 2: $13,017.20

Division 3: $874.55

Division 4: $26.15

Division 5: $16.70

Division 6: $7.95

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

THE Dagwood Dog Guy returned to Market Square - a place that holds many memories for both he and the city of Grafton. Every Jacaranda Festival, Jesse McDonald and his family take pride of place in Market Square selling their own piece of fried happiness to an adoring public. "In 1952 my grandfather first came to Jacaranda. And we haven't missed one since," Mr McDonald said. That is, until this year, when COVID-19 shutdowns meant Jacaranda Festival events were postponed. Read more

THE head of Uniting property development has revealed the new Uniting Yamba retirement village Adrian Ciano is scheduled for completion by 2022.

Read more WITH the country slowly emerging from its first recession in decades, there are a growing number of jobs out there for those looking for work, a lifestyle change or a challenge. Here are some of the more interesting jobs currently available on the North Coast.

THE findings of a coronial inquest into the disappearance of missing Grafton teenager Jasmine Morris have been released, with the NSW Deputy Coroner recommending the case be transferred to specialist unsolved homicide and missing persons units. Read more

SPORT

THE Yamba Triathlon hit town on the weekend with excellent entries for one of the first competitions since COVID. A free Fun Run was held on Saturday morning. Check out the photos here

TIM Bultitude is better known around Clarence River Cricket circles for his technically correct and patient batting. But he's quickly building a reputation as a reliable offspin bowler for Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia Copmanhurst. In round four he spun South Services into the ground at JJ Lawrence Field. HIs spell of 4 for 8 off 8 overs saw him voted KFC Player of the Week.