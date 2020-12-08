Daily Catch-up: December 8, 2020

WEATHER

Mostly sunny. Light winds becoming W/SW 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then turning S/SE 15 to 25 km/h in the late morning and early afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

GRAFTON: 14-31

YAMBA: 17-26

MACLEAN: 14-27

COPMANHURST: 13-31

WOOLI: 16-25

BARYULGIL: 14-31

FUNERAL NOTICES

Michelle Dani Larkin (nee Gordon)

Passed away on December 2 aged 60 years. A private cremation will take place

Dale Louise Globits (nee Kelly)

Passed away on December 1 aged 68 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dale's funeral service, to be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner Street South Grafton on Tuesday December 8 commencing at 2.30pm. A private cremation will follow.

ON THIS DAY

1542 Mary, Queen of Scots, is born.

1801 Flinders explores and charts King George's Sound (Albany) in Western Australia.

1590 Sunspots are noted by sailor James Welsh in one of the few pre-Galileo observances.

1980 Singer, songwriter and former member of The Beatles John Lennon, is murdered.

MONDAY LOTTO

Draw: 4032

Winning numbers: 35, 38, 10, 19, 45, 26

Supps: 17, 32

Division 1: $1,000,000.00

Division 2: $5,137.85

Division 3: $511.75

Division 4: $27.85

Division 5: $16.20

Division 6: $12.65

SPORT

Grafton's chances of repeat AFL titles made harder with expansion of league to the north. Read more

OUT AND ABOUT: See who was at Grafton Rowing Regatta. Take a look here

CLARENCE River Cricket Association suffered defeat by the slimmest of margins at the hands of Northern Districts over the weekend, with the away side defending their modest total with just one run to spare. Read more