Daily Catch-up: December 9, 2020

WEATHER

Partly cloudy. Slight (20%) chance of a shower near the coast. Light winds becoming easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late afternoon then becoming light in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

GRAFTON: 15-28

YAMBA: 17-23

MACLEAN: 15-25

COPMANHURST: 14-27

WOOLI: 16-23

BARYULGIL: 17-29

FUNERAL NOTICES

Campbell Burns Timmins

Late of Coledale, passed away on December 4, 2020 aged 50. Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to attend Campbell's funeral service to be held at Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St, Grafton, on Friday, December 11 at 1.30pm.

Martin Eamon Timmons

Late of South Grafton, passed away peacefully with Gail by his side on December 4, 2020 aged 60. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Martin's funeral service to be held at Riverside Church, Bent St, South Grafton, on Thursday, December 10 at 10am.

Lorraine Daphine Randall

Late of Maclean, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2020 aged 84 years. A funeral service to farewell and to celebrate Lorraine's life will be held at Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Brooms Head Rd, Townsend, on Friday, December 11 at 12pm.

Phillip Edward Allison

Late of Grafton, passed away December 6, 2020 aged 72 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a celebration for the life of Phil to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St, Grafton, on December 11 at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

1882 One of the earliest sightings of Australia's mythical 'yowie' is recorded.

1941 Australia formally declares war on Japan.

1843 The first Christmas cards are created.

1993 The first on-orbit service and repair mission to the Hubble Space Telescope takes place.

TUESDAY LOTTO

Draw: 1399

Winning numbers: 23, 11, 15, 5, 6, 38, 41

Supps: 25, 29

Division 1: $5,908,524.34

Division 2: $70,732.75

Division 3: $4,412.90

Division 4: $405.95

Division 5: $52.50

Division 6: $25.40

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

