Daily Catch-Up: February 1, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Partly cloudy. Medium (40%) chance of showers. Light winds becoming east to southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the high 20s.

GRAFTON: 20-29

YAMBA: 21-27

MACLEAN: 21-27

COPMANHURST: 20-28

WOOLI: 20-27

BARYULGIL: 19-28

FUNERAL NOTICES

Harry Butterworth

Late of Tucabia. Passed away January 27 2021 aged 73 years. A service of farewell will be held at the Clarence Valley Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Road, Thursday February 4, commencing at 11am.

Jean Beatrice Wilson

Late of Dougherty Villa, Grafton. Passed away on January 14, 2021 aged 84 years. Jean's friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service, to be held at the Grafton & District Funeral Home Chapel, 94 Victoria St, Grafton on Monday February 1 at 11am.

Erica Lee Wilson (nee Simpson)

Late of Southport, formerly of Grafton. Passed away unexpectedly on January 14, 2021 aged 52 years. A funeral service will be held for Erica at the Salvation Army Citadel, 91 Oliver St, Grafton, on Wednesday, February 3 at 10am.

ON THIS DAY

Queen Elizabeth I of England signs death warrant for her cousin, Mary, Queen of Scots

Saigon police chief Nguyễn Ngọc Loan executes Viet Cong officer Nguyễn Văn Lém with a pistol shot to head. The execution is captured by photographer Eddie Adams and becomes an anti-war icon.

Ayatollah Khomeini returns to Iran after 15 years in exile

Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrates during reentry into the Earth's atmosphere, killing all seven astronauts aboard.

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

Saturday Lotto

Draw: 4125

Winning numbers: 20, 3, 31, 30, 15, 6

Supps: 2, 26

Division 1: $1,473,168.76

Division 2: $8,429.45

Division 3: $698.95

Division 4: $22.35

Division 5: $13.65

Division 6: $7.60

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Page MP Kevin Hogan has voiced his thoughts on the recent changes to the Queensland border announced earlier this week. Read more

When the real bypass work starts local banana growers will be relying on the vigilance of hundreds of workers to contain the spread of a disease that can knock out entire crops - forever. Read more

It will be a sad day for some while others will be relieved to see the old surf clubhouse at Woolgoolga removed once and for all. Read more