Daily Catch-Up: February 10, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Partly cloudy. Medium (60%) chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and early evening. Light winds becoming southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid 20s.

GRAFTON: 16-26

YAMBA: 18-23

MACLEAN: 16-24

COPMANHURST: 15-25

WOOLI: 18-23

BARYULGIL: 17-28

FUNERAL NOTICES

Evelyn Freeman (nee Mitchell)

Of Grafton, Passed away on February 4, aged 69 years.Relatives and friends are invited to attend Evelyn's funeral service to be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church on Thursday February 11 commencing at 10am.

Mark Andrew Kruger

Late of Waterview Heights, passed away on February 5, 2021 aged 60 years. A private cremation is being held.

Troy Clarence Skinner

Formerly of Grafton, late of Kempsey, passed away on January 1, 2021 aged 24. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Troy's graveside funeral service to be held at Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton, on Friday, February 12 at 1pm.

Mark Peter Rennard

Formerly of Wauchope, Bourke, Sydney, Lobethal and Noosaville. Passed away aged 91. As per Mark's wishes, a private cremation has been held.

ON THIS DAY

1846 Led by religious leader Brigham Young, the first Mormons begin a long westward exodus from Nauvoo, Illinois, to Utah.

1941 Iceland is attacked by German planes.

1970 An avalanche crashes down on the ski resort at Val d'Isere, France, killing 42 people, mostly young skiers.

1986 The largest Mafia trial in history, with 474 defendants, opens in Palermo, Italy.

1989 To gain deregulation WWF admits pro wrestling is an exhibition & not a sport, in a New Jersey court.

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Oz Lotto

Draw: 1408

Winning numbers: 43, 18, 13, 24, 29, 2, 5

Powerball: 35, 27

Division 1: Jackpotted to draw 1409

Division 2: Transferred to Div. 3

Division 3: $4,401.60

Division 4: $305.60

Division 5: $43.95

Division 6: $23.45

Division 7: $15.10

The 2019 bushfires have had a lasting impact on the Clarence Valley, with the NSW Valuer General revealing areas hit hard by the disaster have seen a decrease in land values. Read more

Two new shopfronts in a newly constructed building in Skinner St, South Grafton are ready and waiting for the tenants, according to real estate agent Angus McKimm. "We started advertising around Christmas and there's been a lot of interest since," he said. Read more

Emergency services were called to the Clarence Correctional Centre Monday morning following the incident. Read more

SPORT

Michael Maguire has no doubt new Wests Tigers recruit Daine Laurie is NRL ready to handle playing fullback this season. But before he gets handed the No.1 jumper the Iluka product will have to win a pre-season shootout with Moses Mbye in the upcoming trials. Read more