Daily Catch-Up: February 11, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Partly cloudy. Slight (20 per cent) chance of a shower. Light winds becoming east to southeasterly 15 to 20km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

GRAFTON: 16-28

YAMBA: 19-26

MACLEAN: 17-24

COPMANHURST: 16-28

WOOLI: 19-23

BARYULGIL: 16-25

FUNERAL NOTICES

Evelyn Freeman (nee Mitchell)

Of Grafton, Passed away on February 4, aged 69 years.Relatives and friends are invited to attend Evelyn's funeral service to be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church on Thursday February 11 commencing at 10am.

Mark Andrew Kruger

Late of Waterview Heights, passed away on February 5, 2021 aged 60 years. A private cremation is being held.

Robyn Shirley Fogarty

Of South Grafton, formerly of Erskine, Newton. Passed away on February 8, 2021, aged 74 years. A funeral service will be held for Rob at the Salvation Army Citadel, 91 Oliver St, Grafton on Friday, February 12 at 11am. A private cremation will follow.

Troy Clarence Skinner

Formerly of Grafton, late of Kempsey, passed away on January 1, 2021 aged 24. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Troy's graveside funeral service to be held at Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton, on Friday, February 12 at 1pm.

Mark Peter Rennard

Formerly of Wauchope, Bourke, Sydney, Lobethal and Noosaville. Passed away aged 91. As per Mark's wishes, a private cremation has been held.

Lola Mary McFarlane

Formerly of Lawrence, late of Grafton, passed away on February 8, 2021 aged 85 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Lola's graveside funeral service to be held at the Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton on Monday, February 15 at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

1858 First vision of the Virgin Mary to 14-year-old Bernadette of Lourdes, France

1929 Kingdom of Italy and the Vatican sign the Lateran Treaty, creating Vatican City as the world's smallest country and an enclave of Rome.

1990 Nelson Mandela is released from Victor Verster Prison outside Cape Town, South Africa after 27 years as a political prisoner.

2001 A Dutch programmer launched the Anna Kournikova virus infecting millions of emails via a trick photo of the tennis star.

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Set For Life

Draw: 2015

Winning numbers: 411, 43, 38, 32, 3, 5, 16

Powerball: 40, 1

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: Not won

Division 3: $704.90

Division 4: $109.85

Division 5: $33.75

Division 6: $23.75

Division 7: $11.25

Division 8: $10.35

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

