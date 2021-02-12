Daily Catch-Up: February 12, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Mostly sunny. Winds northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h turning northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the late afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

GRAFTON: 18-32

YAMBA: 19-29

MACLEAN: 17-30

COPMANHURST: 17-33

WOOLI: 16-30

BARYULGIL: 18-33

FUNERAL NOTICES

Mark Andrew Kruger

Late of Waterview Heights, passed away on February 5, 2021 aged 60 years. A private cremation is being held.

Robyn Shirley Fogarty

Of South Grafton, formerly of Erskine, Newton. Passed away on February 8, 2021, aged 74 years. A funeral service will be held for Rob at the Salvation Army Citadel, 91 Oliver St, Grafton on Friday, February 12 at 11am. A private cremation will follow.

Troy Clarence Skinner

Formerly of Grafton, late of Kempsey, passed away on January 1, 2021 aged 24. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Troy's graveside funeral service to be held at Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton, on Friday, February 12 at 1pm.

Mark Peter Rennard

Formerly of Wauchope, Bourke, Sydney, Lobethal and Noosaville. Passed away aged 91. As per Mark's wishes, a private cremation has been held.

Lola Mary McFarlane

Formerly of Lawrence, late of Grafton, passed away on February 8, 2021 aged 85 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Lola's graveside funeral service to be held at the Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton on Monday, February 15 at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

George Gershwin's "Rhapsody In Blue" premieres at influential concert "Experiment in Modern Music" held by Paul Whiteman and his Orchestra at the Aeolian Hall, NYC

French fashion designer Christian Dior presents his first influential collection, named the "New Look"

US President Bill Clinton acquitted by the Senate in his impeachment trial

NEAR Shoemaker spacecraft touchdown in the "saddle" region of 433 Eros becoming the first spacecraft to land on an asteroid.

Powerball

Draw: 1291

Winning numbers: 20, 32, 26, 29, 16, 7, 1

Powerball: 14

Division 1: Jackpotted

Division 2: $185,924.20

Division 3: $5,244.00

Division 4: $529.25

Division 5:$174.00

Division 6: $76.55

Division 7: $44.65

Division 8: $18.55

Division 9: $11.15

