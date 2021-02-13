Daily Catch-Up: February 13, 2021
WEATHER
Forecast: Becoming cloudy. High (70%) chance of showers in the south, medium (40%) chance elsewhere. Light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.
- GRAFTON: 19-29
- YAMBA: 21-28
- MACLEAN: 20-29
- COPMANHURST: 19-29
- WOOLI: 21-28
- BARYULGIL: 21-31
FUNERAL NOTICES
Mark Peter Rennard
Formerly of Wauchope, Bourke, Sydney, Lobethal and Noosaville. Passed away aged 91. As per Mark's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Lola Mary McFarlane
Formerly of Lawrence, late of Grafton, passed away on February 8, 2021 aged 85 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Lola's graveside funeral service to be held at the Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton on Monday, February 15 at 11am.
ON THIS DAY
1689 British Parliament adopts the Bill of Rights which establishes the rights of parliament and places limits on the crown.
1942 Hitler's Operation Sealion, the invasion of England, is cancelled.
1945 USSR captures Budapest, after a 49-day battle with Nazi Germany in which 159,000 die.
1972 "Cabaret", directed by Bob Fosse, based on the musical of the same name and starring Liza Minnelli and Michael York, is released.
1996 Rapper Tupac Shakur releases his 4th studio album 'All Eyez on Me'.
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
Set For Life
Draw: 2017
Winning numbers: 6, 25, 23, 27, 32, 34, 10
Powerball: 9, 29
Division 1: Not won
Division 2: $5,000 a month for a year
Division 3: $560.55
Division 4: $125.30
Division 5: $29.65
Division 6: $18.95
Division 7: $10.20
Division 8: $8.55
Clarence Valley Airport access impacted, village traffic affected by upcoming roadworks in the Clarence Valley.
Police reveal unexpected detail in highway smash near Maclean.
Analysis of stats shows interesting trend about where we're having kids across the North Coast.
A Byron Bay woman demanded tobacco from her cellmate in Grafton jail, then punched her so hard in the face the victim required four stitches, a court has heard.
Clarence River's 3rd Grade competition has been a shining example of family-friendly cricket. But the Tilse family took it to another level last Saturday.