Daily Catch-Up: February 13, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Becoming cloudy. High (70%) chance of showers in the south, medium (40%) chance elsewhere. Light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

GRAFTON: 19-29

YAMBA: 21-28

MACLEAN: 20-29

COPMANHURST: 19-29

WOOLI: 21-28

BARYULGIL: 21-31



FUNERAL NOTICES

Mark Peter Rennard

Formerly of Wauchope, Bourke, Sydney, Lobethal and Noosaville. Passed away aged 91. As per Mark's wishes, a private cremation has been held.

Lola Mary McFarlane

Formerly of Lawrence, late of Grafton, passed away on February 8, 2021 aged 85 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Lola's graveside funeral service to be held at the Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton on Monday, February 15 at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

1689 British Parliament adopts the Bill of Rights which establishes the rights of parliament and places limits on the crown.

1942 Hitler's Operation Sealion, the invasion of England, is cancelled.

1945 USSR captures Budapest, after a 49-day battle with Nazi Germany in which 159,000 die.

1972 "Cabaret", directed by Bob Fosse, based on the musical of the same name and starring Liza Minnelli and Michael York, is released.

1996 Rapper Tupac Shakur releases his 4th studio album 'All Eyez on Me'.

Set For Life

Draw: 2017

Winning numbers: 6, 25, 23, 27, 32, 34, 10

Powerball: 9, 29

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $5,000 a month for a year

Division 3: $560.55

Division 4: $125.30

Division 5: $29.65

Division 6: $18.95

Division 7: $10.20

Division 8: $8.55

